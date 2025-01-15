Manchester City’s transfer window is starting to get into full swing, as they now emerge as leaders in the race to sign a “commanding” third defender this month, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news

Seeing the Blues surrender a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford on Tuesday evening only strengthened the case for City to bring in new players in what remains of this transfer window. Pep Guardiola’s side have struggled in recent months, and the City boss is now keen to add more quality to his side as they look to get back into the top four.

The Blues are closing in on three new signings, with defender Vitor Reis now set to join City after the club reached a verbal agreement to sign the defender for a fee under £33 million. Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Reis has left Brazil, and he is on his way to England, where he will undergo his medical and complete the transfer.

Another player City are close to signing is Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, with the club agreeing to a £33.5 million transfer fee. The defender is said to have already undergone his medical, and Romano states that there are “no issues” with the deal and all documents are in place, with the transfer being held up due to the visa.

The third player is Omar Marmoush, with City now pushing to sign the striker for a fee of £59 million plus add-ons, but Eintracht Frankfurt are holding out for £67 million. The Blues are confident they can find an agreement in the next 48 hours.

Man City in pole position to sign "commanding" £12m Bah

The Premier League champions might not be stopping at three new signings, as according to Gianluca di Marzio, Man City are in pole position to sign Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah.

The Blues are not alone in their pursuit of the player, as Serie A champions Inter Milan are also interested and considered the leading team from Italy to sign the player. However, Di Marzio reports that City have been pushing hard, which makes negotiations for Inter difficult.

The 18-year-old, who is at Valladolid on loan from AIK Freetong, has impressed in La Liga this season, and if City sign the defender, it could cost them as much as £12 million, with the Spanish side set to secure his permanent signing and then sell him on for profit.

Guardiola is keen to strengthen his options at the back, as John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Josko Gvardiol have struggled for consistent form and/or fitness throughout this campaign.

Juma Bah's Real Valladolid stats Apps 11 Starts 9 Minutes per game 71 Clean sheets 1 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 0.9 Balls recovered per 90 2.6 Clearances per 90 4.9

City would have to be patient with Bah, but given football analyst Chencho Alonso labelled him “commanding” earlier this season, the 6 foot 5 teenager could make an impact straight away. Alonso gave his view on Bah earlier this season: “He was commanding and pushing forward, showcasing solid defensive concepts in movement and marking adjustments. He is very calm on the ball and plays simply.

"The next day, I said he would be called up in September for the first team, and on Saturday he was a starter."