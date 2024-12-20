Desperately in need of reinforcements, Manchester City are now reportedly in regular contact to sign one of Europe's best players worth as much as £120m ahead of 2025.

Man City transfer news

One win in 10 and entering this weekend's fixtures off the back of conceding two late goals to lose the Manchester derby last time out, Manchester City are more wounded than they've ever been under Pep Guardiola, who has simply been out of answers. For the first time, their squad looks to have taken a wrong turn somewhere down the line; departures such as Cole Palmer's look regretful and the Citizens must splash the cash.

Names such as Bruno Guimaraes and Florian Wirtz have already been mentioned, with City's intention seemingly set on spending big to solve a problem before it becomes a crisis that permanently unclasps their grasp on English football.

Guimaraes particularly stands out as the type of player capable of replacing the injured Rodri for the rest of the campaign, which instantly makes him one to watch if the Citizens decide to make a January statement. Meanwhile, those at The Etihad could look towards an alternative to Wirtz who is just as, if not more talented.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Manchester City are in regular contact over a potential move to sign Jamal Musiala and have already held talks with his representatives, given that his current Bayern Munich deal expires in 2026.

Related Man City considering £80m signing who's rejecting new deals from his club Man City and Pep Guardiola are looking to hijack a Premier League team to sign a key defender.

Any deal will come far from cheap, however, with the Bundesliga giants reportedly slapping an eye-watering £120m price tag on one of their most prized assets. As Kevin de Bruyne prepares to depart as a free agent at the end of the season, however, City could flex their financial muscles.

"Phenomenal" Musiala could replace De Bruyne

There's no doubt that replacing a player of De Bruyne's talent will feel like an impossible mission for Manchester City, but turning towards Musiala would certainly be an instant step in the right direction.

Whilst the German poses a different kind of threat to the combination of De Bruyne's athletic engine and pure technical ability, Musiala is a danger man in his own right, often providing his best work in the tightest spaces.

It's no surprise that praise has followed the midfielder throughout the early stages of his career, with former Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann telling reporters as relayed by Bayern Strikes after a 5-0 win over Hungary back in September: "Jamal has already undergone a great transformation in the past year in terms of his presence in the box. During the tournament it was very good, today it was phenomenal."

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jamal Musiala Kevin de Bruyne Minutes 1,755 1,221 Goals 10 4 Assists 4 10 Key Passes 42 59

With the potential chance to sign another former Chelsea youngster who rose to stardom in the Bundesliga, City should splash out to welcome Musiala if De Bruyne departs in the summer.