Highlights Man City are in talks to sign Serbian midfielder Matija Popovic as a free agent.

Popovic has an impressive track record of 21 goals and five assists in 25 appearances.

Crowned Serbian Under-17s Champion, Popovic brings a winning mindset and huge long-term potential.

Manchester City are in talks to bring an exciting new teenager to the Premier League in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Man City rebuilding through young talent

The Sky Blues already have four squad members in their first-team set-up who are aged 21 or under in the form of Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku, showing that the club have a strong reputation for developing up-and-coming stars. Phil Foden, 23, looks a sure-fire component of the new City era, and the likes of Micah Hamilton have recently broken through as well.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to see if there are any further promising talents who would be available for him to sign during the window which opens next month, and if the following update is to be believed, he’s already set his sights on one candidate in particular.

Partizan’s attacking midfielder Matija Popovic has worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to become a regular feature of their academy sides, but there’s a strong possibility that the 17-year-old will be moving onto new pastures over the next couple of weeks (Transfermarkt - Popovic statistics).

The Serbia youth international’s deal is set to expire on December 31st, as per the above outlet, and with the teenager yet to be offered the chance to extend his stay, an exit is looking highly likely, with the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium having been alerted to his situation.

Man City eyeing move for Popovic

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Man City are in talks to sign Popovic when his deal expires, with the youngster having even attended a match in person.

"Manchester City are trying to hijack deal to sign Serbian 2006 born talent Matija Popovic as free agent, talks ongoing. Popovic was at Man City game in Belgrade last week. AC Milan, in talks to sign Popovic since October but nothing been signed/sealed yet.”

Popovic is a "talented" star in the making

Since the start of his career, Popovic has 21 goals and five assists from 25 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s actually comfortable playing in three different positions, which is a big plus at such a young age.

Guardiola’s target has been deployed as a right-winger and a centre-forward alongside his usual role as a number ten, so his versatility to operate in areas outside of his own would make him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

The Partizan starlet has even had a taste of what it’s like to compete and be successful having been crowned Serbia's Under-17s Champions with his boyhood club, so he should possess an excellent winning mentality that would be required of him in the top-flight.

As described by football scout Jacek Kulig, Popovic is a hugely “talented” dynamo with bags of potential to offer, so if the board are able to get this deal over the line, it could be a huge coup.