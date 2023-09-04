Manchester City have started the Premier League season exactly how you'd expect a treble-winning side aiming for a fourth consecutive title to get a campaign underway - Pep Guardiola's side have remained absolutely ruthless.

The Blues opened their season with a convincing win over Burnley on the opening day, and have not looked back since, defeating Newcastle United, Sheffield United, and, most-recently, Fulham.

They are the only side in England's top flight with a 100 percent record, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two in four games.

One negative has been the absence of Guardiola, however, after the Spaniard suffered a back injury. And the injury trend only looks set to continue, too, with one City star ruled out of their 5-1 thumping of Fulham.

What's the latest Manchester City injury news?

As things stand, City are missing Guardiola in the technical area, as well as Kevin de Bruyne and Zack Steffen on the pitch. But, even without De Bruyne and Guardiola, in particular, they have not missed a beat so far this season.

With injuries adding up, though, we could begin to see the Premier League champions struggle, especially as games come thick and fast when the Champions League returns later this month. Their latest injury blow seems to be Jack Grealish, who missed his side's win over Fulham but has bizarrely still been included in the latest England squad.

Speaking on the injury, City's assistant manager Juanma Lillo said, via CityXtra: "Difficult for Jack [Grealish] to make it for the [England] national team call-up. I am not a doctor and it will be difficult for me to explain.”

This will, of course, leave Gareth Southgate disappointed, having included Grealish in his England team for the forthcoming international break. The midfielder's potential absence could, however, result in the call-up and potential debut of another star man.

If he does miss the international break, questions regarding the extent of Grealish's injury will undoubtedly come to the fore. As of right now, though, it remains to be seen how long the former Aston Villa man will be out for.

How has Jack Grealish performed this season?

Much like the rest of his Manchester City teammates, Grealish has hit the ground running at the start of this season, and looks more comfortable than ever at The Etihad.

The numbers reflect that, too. According to FBref, Grealish is in the top 96 percentile for progressive passes, as well as the top 97 percentile for progressive carries, and 96 percentile for pass completion rate. The Englishman is at the top of his game.

If he does recover from his injury blow during the international break, then Grealish could get the chance to impress once more for City, this time against West Ham United, who are also unbeaten so far this season.

Meanwhile, if his injury forces him to watch on from the sidelines, the 27-year-old could miss the busiest spell of the season so far, with the return of the Champions League fast-approaching.

From City's point of view, they'll be hoping to have as much of their squad available as possible as they look to do the unthinkable by defending their treble.