Manchester City have received yet another injury blow in defence after their 0-0 draw with Arsenal, following an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man City injury news

Pep Guardiola's side were held by the Gunners in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, in what proved to be a frustrating day at the office for the reigning champions. City were a long way from their best at the Etihad, with a number of players struggling to have a big impact on proceedings, from Phil Foden to Erling Haaland.

Injuries certainly aren't helping the Cityzens at the moment, however, with a number of hugely important figures unavailable during a massive period in the campaign.

Both Kyle Walker and John Stones missed out against Arsenal after picking up recent problems on international duty with England, while Ederson is still absent after getting injured earlier in the campaign, acting as a significant absentee.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish only made his return from an issue of his own on Sunday, getting some important minutes in the second half, while Nathan Ake had to be replaced by Rico Lewis during the game after suffering a knock.

Guardiola dealt fresh Man City injury blow

Taking to X during the Arsenal game, Romano reacted to Ake's injury setback for Manchester City, as Guardiola has to tackle another fitness problem at a key point in the season:

"Nathan Ake leaves the pitch due to injury, one more blow for Guardiola. Rico Lewis coming on for Man City."

Granted, the resources that City have in their squad is the envy of almost every club in world football, with so many top-quality options in the squad. Guardiola was still able to field the likes of Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Josko Gvardiol at home to Arsenal, all of whom would get into most teams.

That being said, these injuries are still threatening to have a big impact on their title charge, affecting the rhythm within the team and forcing Guardiola - who has heaped praise on Ake - to make constant changes at the back.

"He has been fundamental. I learned this season when you play against (Bukayo) Saka, Vinicius (Jnr), (Gabriel) Martinelli, (Mohamed) Salah or (Sadio) Mane in the past, you need a proper defender to win duels one v one. Or, in the Champions League, at that level, they need one action to beat you and Nathan gave us that boost that I didn't have in the past."

Ake is the type of player who is only truly appreciated when he isn't available, often going about his business in unruffled fashion and providing great versatility, and Guardiola will be desperate to see him back as soon as possible.

A 92.6% pass completion rate across 24 league appearances this season sums up the £160,000-a-week star's technical ability, while two goals and assists apiece in the competition shows his penchant for chipping in with important end product.