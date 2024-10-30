Manchester City are interested in signing a “top” striker, and they could be able to secure a transfer with a 40% discount, according to a new report.

The Blues continued their strong start to the league season over the weekend as they beat Southampton 1-0, a result that now sees them sitting top of the Premier League table.

There was more delight for Pep Guardiola’s side during the week, as they got to celebrate the fact that their midfielder Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or. The Spanish midfielder beat Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior to the award, as he played a key role in City’s 2023/24 success and helped Spain win Euro 2024, as he was named player of the tournament.

Guardiola heaped praise on his midfielder, stating it is “incredible news for him". “Hopefully it can give him energy to recover well and to be with us next season again. We are going to play this season without the best player in the world."

While City celebrate Rodri’s success, there could be bad news on the horizon, as star man Kevin de Bruyne has held talks with MLS side San Diego, according to a recent update. The Belgian international is said to prefer a move to the MLS over the Saudi Pro League as he begins to negotiate his exit from the Etihad.

Now, while he may not be a direct replacement, City seem to have their eyes on one player for next summer, and a deal could come cheaper than what many may have expected.

Man City "interested" in signing Viktor Gyokeres

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester City are “interested” in signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The Swedish international joined the Portuguese side back in July 2023 and has been an instant hit, scoring goals for fun as Sporting were crowned Champions last season.

Plettenberg states that despite Gyokeres having a release clause of €100 million, which is roughly £83 million, there is an agreement in place for him to leave for as little as €60 million (£50 million) next summer. That means were City to land the striker, they could get a 40% discount.

Gyokeres, who is described as being a “top striker” by Plettenberg, has already scored 12 goals in nine Liga Portugal games this season. That form in front of goal has gained him the attention of City, as well as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. This news comes after it was reported last week that City are looking to use their new director of football, Hugo Viana’s connections, as he currently works at the Portuguese club and is set to join City at the end of this season.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting stats Apps 64 Goals 57 Assists 19

Gyokeres has experience in English football, as the forward played for Coventry City, Swansea City, and Brighton. It was with the Sky Blues where he really excelled, as he scored 21 goals in 46 Championship games in his final season, as Coventry reached the play-off final. If Man City manage to get a deal over the line, they would be adding one serious goal-scoring machine to another in the form of Haaland.