Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are close to securing a deal for a young defender, with a deal said to be close to bringing him to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester City?

Cited by BBC Sport, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has hinted that Manchester City target Matheus Nunes could be set to stay at Molineux despite going on strike to try and secure a move to the Etihad Stadium.

O'Neil has spoken about Nunes and his future at the Old Gold, stating:

"He's not with the group at the moment, his choice. After the bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group. Club policy, and how we deal with things like that, is set in place. As far as I'm aware there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, we have a long contract still with him and at this moment I fully expect him to be here come 2 September."

According to The Daily Mail, Wolves are holding out for a fee of £60 million for the Portugal international; however, Manchester City are only willing to go up to £55 million in negotiations.

There has since been a further update from Fabrizio Romano, who said that Nunes is now set to sign for City, with Tommy Doyle heading the other way in a separate deal.

Kevin De Bruyne is currently sidelined through injury and West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta had also been a target for the Citizens before an investigation into the Brazilian regarding potential betting breaches scuppered any notion of a transfer.

Earlier this month, talkSPORT reported that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips was attracting interest from Liverpool to help strengthen Jurgen Klopp's engine room. Journalist Alex Crook has spoken to Give Me Sport recently and admitted that Klopp is 'really interested' in sanctioning a late deal for Phillips, which in turn could pave the way for Manchester City to bring in additional reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Are Manchester City signing Jamal Baptiste?

Transfer expert Romano has detailed that Manchester City are now on the verge of completing a deal to bring in a talented young defender, as he stated on X:

"Excl: Manchester City are on verge of agreeing deal to sign former West Ham centre back Jamal Baptiste, born in 2003 — here we go. Baptiste will join on free transfer, been told medical and contract signing soon. City project’s to develop best youngsters in Europe."

Manchester City completed summer signings Player Fee Previous Club Josko Gvardiol £77.6 million RB Leipzig Jeremy Doku £55.5 million Stade Rennais Mateo Kovacic £25 million (£30 million with add-ons) Chelsea All transfer fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Jamal Baptiste, who left West Ham United at the end of last term, made two senior appearances for the Hammers during his time at the London Stadium; nevertheless, has suffered from the rare illness Guillain-Barre syndrome in the past (a serious condition that affects the nerves) which curtailed his opportunity to make an impact under David Moyes, as per The Athletic.

Former West Ham academy manager Terry Westley sang his praises with this early claim, though, stating about Baptiste back in 2019:

"One of the finest young prospects at the club without any doubt is 15-year-old Jamal Baptiste who believe me is going to be a monster player".

Ensuring bright young prospects are well stocked at the Etihad is a big priority for Manchester City chiefs as they look to maintain their dominance in English football, and 20-year-old Baptiste could be the latest instalment in a long conveyor belt of talent in the North West.