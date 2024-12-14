Looking to replace the injured Rodri in January, Manchester City are now reportedly preparing to sign their main candidate when the winter window swings open in under a month.

Man City transfer news

If those at The Etihad believed that Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest would end their recent slump, then a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace and defeat at the hands of Juventus in midweek has quickly put an end to that hope. What seemed like a slight blip without Rodri has quickly turned into a full-blown crisis under Pep Guardiola, who has guided his side to just one win in their last 10 games.

As that crisis persists, however, the January transfer window and the first chance for the Premier League champions to welcome much-needed reinforcements gets closer and closer. The likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have already been linked with a move to The Etihad in 2025, but City's priority will be finding a replacement for the injured Rodri.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester City are now preparing a move to sign Pepelu from Valencia in the January transfer window and see the 26-year-old as their main target as the winter window approaches.

Potentially taking advantage of Valencia's financial woes to land a bargain deal, City would be welcoming a short-term solution before Rodri eventually returns before the beginning of next season.

Whether a defensive midfielder and a defensive midfielder, alone, will solve their problems remains to be seen, however. With one win in 10 games, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that the Citizens have plenty to do on the transfer front when 2025 and the January window arrive.

"Outstanding" Pepelu can emerge to become key signing

One of Valencia's main men and among those desperately attempting to drag the struggling La Liga side away from shock relegation, Pepelu could have his efforts recognised courtesy of a move to a top side like Manchester City this winter. At 26 years old, it may well be now or never for the midfielder too, especially given the potential starting role waiting for him in place of the injured Rodri.

Analyst Ben Mattinson is among those to have heaped praise on the Spaniard several times in the past, going as far as describing his form as "outstanding" at the beginning of the year.

With just a couple of weeks until the January transfer window opens, Pepelu may well be one to watch on the Manchester City front. The midfielder has impressed in a struggling side and could yet emerge to help stop the rot at The Etihad.