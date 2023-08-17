Manchester City have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Rennes attacker Jeremy Doku, and one journalist has shared how much a deal could cost Etihad officials.

Are Man City signing Jeremy Doku?

The treble winners and new Super Cup champions could be on course for a busy final few weeks in the window, with attacking additions appearing to be on the to-do list for the Sky Blues.

Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are the two senior signings made so far this summer, with the Croatia internationals arriving from Chelsea and RB Leipzig.

Pep Guardiola will be without star man Kevin de Bruyne after he sustained a hamstring injury in the opening day win at Burnley, whereas City are yet to replace Riyad Mahrez who made the move to Saudi Arabia earlier in the window.

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad and could well be viewed as the top attacking midfield target, whereas Doku has also been rumoured to be of interest to City.

Recent reports have suggested that the Citizens were working on a move for the Belgian attacker, and it looks as if they have made progress over a deal.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, City and Doku have agreed terms on a five-year deal ahead of a proposed transfer. Those in Manchester will make an offer to Rennes son, with the French side wanting at least €55m (£47m).

“Jeremy Doku AGREED on 5 years deal on personal terms with Man City! The Belgian winger already spoke to Pep Guardiola. First written official offer to be submitted at Stade Rennais this week. The French club ask minimum 55M€.

“West Ham United also on the race & currently in talks with SRFC officials wants to hijack the Cityzens with a bigger offer but… Jeremy Doku ONLY wants MCFC! Wait & See.”

How good is Jeremy Doku?

Doku is primarily a right-winger who can also turn out on the left when required and has been with Rennes since 2020 after leaving Anderlecht.

A 14-cap Belgium international, the 21-year-old has turned out on 91 occasions for his current employers, scoring 12 times and registering 10 assists. He appears to have impressed over the last 12 months, which has resulted in his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing to a career-high €28m.

He has also got the eye of Kylian Mbappe, who said back in 2021:

"Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me because of his speed qualities, that is (Jeremy) Doku, at Rennes. In 5 years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.”

In the past 365 days, as per FBref, Doku has been compared to De Bruyne and has ranked in the top 1% for goals, successful take-ons, shot-creating actions, touches, progressive passes compared to midfielders, showing that he could be a shrewd addition in the final third.

Lauded as "simply amazing" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Doku may well only get better with age, and with City possibly set to miss out on Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise to Chelsea, they may see it as crucial that they secure the services of Doku, making this one to watch over the coming days.