Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is now closing in on an exciting star to bolster his depth in the wide positions, according to recent reports.

Is Jeremy Doku joining Manchester City?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Rennes regarding a fee for their winger Jeremy Doku, as he stated on X:

"Jeremy Doku to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after new bid revealed here this morning — worth €60m package. Medical tests being scheduled later this week, personal terms agreed on long term deal. Exclusive story revealed August 1, confirmed."

Sky Sports state that Doku is set to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo a medical after a fee in the region of £55.5 million was agreed between both parties for the Belgium international.

The Cityzens have endured a long hunt to find a suitable replacement for veteran winger Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli earlier this window. Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol have already joined the Premier League champions this window from Chelsea and RB Leipzig, respectively.

West Ham United alongside Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all shown interest in Doku over the last few years; however, he has elected to join Manchester City despite talks earlier in the window over a move to the London Stadium, as per talkSPORT.

Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise had been sought after as another potential figure to succeed Mahrez at Manchester City, though he has now put pen to paper on a long-term contract extension at Selhurst Park, as per The Athletic.

Manchester City have started the new campaign in fine fettle, recording victories over Burnley and Newcastle United without conceding a single goal with the added bonus of already claiming the UEFA Super Cup.

Is Jeremy Doku a good fit for Manchester City?

Doku appears to be one of the most exciting young stars across Europe, so Manchester City fans should be excited to see what he can bring to the table over the next few years at the Etihad Stadium once his move reaches completion.

In his time at Rennes, the Belgium international has featured 92 times in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, registering 12 goals and 10 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Last term, Doku was able to open up space with his trickery on a regular basis, completing 3.3 dribbles in Ligue 1 per match and around one key pass every league fixture, as shown on WhoScored.

As per FBRef, Doku has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers in Europe's top five divisions regarding progressive carries, performing 6.95 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days at the time of writing, putting him in the 99th percentile for this metric.

Filling the shoes of someone like Mahrez at Manchester City will be no easy feat; however, Doku possesses the pace and power, which has been complemented by none other than Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, needed to trouble Premier League defences at will in a side that is dispositioned to dominate possession in most domestic fixtures.