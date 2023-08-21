Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is edging closer to leaving the Etihad Stadium to join Barcelona this summer, with a new update dropping in the last 24 hours.

What's happening with Joao Cancelo and Barcelona?

Taking to X, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update surrounding Cancelo's future amid interest from Barcelona in his services, stating to his following on the social media outlet:

"Understand Barça and Man City are now discussing final details of João Cancelo deal! Not sealed yet but breakthrough expected soon. Cancelo, patiently waiting as he agreed terms with Barça weeks ago and wants the move. Barcelona hope to get it done this upcoming week."

According to 90min, Barcelona are 'confident of finalising' a move for the £250k-a-week ace this week and will take the Portugal international on loan for this campaign, with a £30million option-to-buy clause inserted into his agreement that can be activated next summer.

The report also states that Cancelo had attracted interest from Arsenal and clubs in Saudi Arabia, but his first choice was always to seek first-team involvement at Barcelona under Xavi after becoming 'surplus to requirements' at Manchester City.

Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco has been lined up as a potential replacement for Cancelo by Pep Guardiola and has a £10 million release clause that Manchester City are willing to pay, as per The Sun.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen on the Argentinian youngster, who the Blues would be willing to loan back to his current employers until January.

Last season, Cancelo spent the second half of proceedings out on loan at Bayern Munich, but the German giants elected not to activate his €70 million buyout clause, as per Romano.

Is it a mistake to sell Cancelo?

Despite his obvious talent, it became clear earlier this year that Manchester City boss Guardiola and Cancelo may have been on divergent paths due to a rift surrounding the 29-year-old's game time that eventually resulted in his loan move to Bayern Munich, as per The Guardian.

Guardiola felt that Cancelo had to leave the club on loan after being unwilling to accept a reduced role in the Spaniard's plans amid Nathan Ake's rise to prominence in the left-back position.

In his short stint in Germany, Cancelo made 21 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, registering one goal and six assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Labelled as "outstanding" by former Manchester City man Paul Dickov back in 2021, Cancelo impressed in the Bundesliga with his ability to glide by his opposite number, completing 2.3 dribbles per match, as per WhoScored.

According to FBRef, Cancelo has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions regarding progressive carries, averaging around 4.63 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting him in the 97th percentile for this metric.

Manchester City manager Guardiola will be well aware of Cancelo's desire to play regular first-team football and won't be willing to sacrifice dressing room harmony to appease any individual, meaning a loan move to Barcelona looks like the best possible solution for both parties before the close of play in the market.