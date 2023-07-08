Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is 'available' for a transfer this summer following his return from a spell on loan at Bayern Munich, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joao Cancelo?

Following concerns over his playing time last season, Cancelo was shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan and the German giants had the option to make the deal permanent for over £61 million, as per Sky Sports.

In his time at the Allianz Arena, Cancelo helped Bayern Munich to narrowly seal Bundesliga glory, registering one goal and six assists in 21 appearances, as shown on Transfermarkt.

German outlet Kicker report that Arsenal are keen on Cancelo amid uncertainty over his future at the Etihad, with RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs and Galatasaray's Sacha Boey also being monitored by the north Londoners this window.

Manchester City would demand a significant fee for Cancelo, who still has four years remaining on his contract at the club. Bayern Munich passed on the chance to sign the Portugal international, which may pave the way for the Gunners to firm up their interest in the coming weeks.

One outlet in Spain claim that Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Cancelo's situation and could initiate a loan bid to try and secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Manchester City would be open to letting Cancelo move on this off-season.

Jones stated: "Cancelo is available. There has been no obvious change in that and he can leave. We can see Kyle Walker has been talked about leaving too. They're kind of open to even that happening, so Cancelo definitely could leave."

Who could replace Joao Cancelo at Manchester City?

Manchester City have been linked with potential targets to replace Cancelo this summer in the event he completes a transfer elsewhere in the duration of the window.

As per Football Insider, the Citizens hold a 'strong interest' in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi and he 'features highly' on a list of targets that Guardiola could target to bolster the ranks in defence.

In all likelihood, Manchester City will need to fork out a large sum of money to hold any hope of capturing Hakimi, though the outlet claim that they are 'ready to pay' for the Morocco international.

Veteran defender Kyle Walker could also make way for fresh blood amid interest from Bayern Munich; nevertheless, Manchester City are prepared to offer the 33-year-old a two-year contract extension to tie him down in the North West, according to Telegraph Sport.

The former Tottenham Hotspur full-back has a big decision to make surrounding his future, which previously looked to be doubtful earlier this year.

Of course, Manchester City could promote from within to replace Cancelo and there would be no better candidate on the books at the club already to step into his shoes than youngster Rico Lewis, who made 23 senior appearances for his boyhood club last season, scoring once, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite his supreme level of talent, Cancelo looks like he has run his race at Manchester City and is likely to depart for a new challenge should appropriate opportunities arise for him.