Still looking to seal their first arrival of the summer, Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign a future star ahead of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Man City transfer news

So far this summer, the headlines have mainly centred around potential departures at Manchester City, with some players perhaps ready to call it quits having won four consecutive Premier League titles last season and a historic treble in the campaign prior. Among those stealing such headlines have been Kevin de Bruyne and Ederson, as the Cityzens potentially cash in on the impressive duo.

De Bruyne, for all his injury concerns, would still be quite the miss for the Premier League champions. With just one year left on his current deal, however, it may be now or never for City to cash in on the Belgian. If the former Chelsea midfielder does leave this summer, then Manchester City could reportedly turn towards Benfica starlet Joao Neves to complete the impossible task of replacing him this summer.

Young talent seems to be the focus of City's transfer strategy this summer too, which could see them land one other future star. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Manchester City have joined the race to sign Borus Lum from Hertha Berlin, who have become resigned to losing their academy star after their latest round of talks.

The Manchester club are joined in the race by Bayern Munich and Ajax, but it is fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur who reportedly lead the race to sign the 16-year-old defensive midfielder.

There's still plenty of time for the race to endure some dramatic changes, however, as City look for someone to eventually follow in the footsteps of Rodri at the heart of their midfield. Still just 16 years old, Lum could yet join up with Pep Guardiola in what is currently his final season at Manchester City.

Whether it's Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis or, indeed, Phil Foden, Manchester City's academy has produced some true gems in recent years. Even current Chelsea star Cole Palmer owes his recent rise to the Blues' youth setup, having come through under Guardiola before opting for a move away in pursuit of a greater role.

Guardiola, himself, meanwhile has quite the reputation of transforming young players into world-beaters. Be it David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, De Bruyne or even arguably the greatest player of all time in Lionel Messi, the Spaniard's impact cannot be refuted. Now, Lum could be the next in line to progress under one football history's best ever coaches.

Former Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai is among those who will likely be keeping an eye on the youngster's development if he does decide to move on this summer, having been full of praise for Lum in the past.

He told Bild: "I haven’t seen such a central midfielder at Hertha for a long time. He is one of the greatest talents of recent years. It is a pleasure to watch him play. He is a born footballer.”

A 16-year-old with the world at his feet, Lum could yet steal the headlines in the Premier League this summer.