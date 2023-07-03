Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol has reached an agreement regarding a contract to move to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Is Josko Gvardiol joining Man City?

The RB Leipzig centre-back still has another four years remaining on his deal in the Bundesliga, but his impressive performances during the last season at the Red Bull Arena have grabbed the attention of Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Football Insider first reported that the Sky Blues had opened talks with the 21-year-old earlier this month and had made him a top target, and it wasn’t long before Fabrizio Romano revealed that the player had agreed personal terms to complete the switch to England.

The Croatia international’s sporting director Max Eberl has also since confirmed that negotiations between the two parties are ongoing, stating that he and his representatives have indicated their “desire” to leave the club to link up with the top-flight champions.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

According to German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness), Gvardiol has “reached an agreement” in terms of his own contract being offered and is therefore “on the verge” of departing RB Leipzig and joining Man City.

Marco Rose’s side are “willing to discuss” the deal should they receive a fee of €100m (£85m) which is a figure that the City hierarchy have “shown a willingness” to pay.

Man City are clearly serious about pursuing Gvardiol for the RB Leipzig chief to publicly address the situation, and considering the positive impact he could make at both ends of the pitch, Guardiola and the board should definitely submit an opening offer for the centre-back.

The Zagreb native, who is naturally left-footed, won 17 out of his 23 tackles last season and averaged 2.3 clearances per game in the Bundesliga, with this solid form seeing him dubbed a “warrior” in defence by journalist Sripad, but he also adds to the side’s success going forward.

As per FBRef, the five-time trophy winner ranked in the 96th percentile for successful dribbles by centre-backs this season, so loves to take on his marker and push his team higher up the pitch. He even occasionally gets on the scoresheet himself, having netted two goals in six outings in the Champions League.

Last but not least, Gvardiol would also provide the boss with some versatility with his ability to operate at left-back alongside his usual role in the heart of the backline, so this move really is a no-brainer to complete should the conditions be right.