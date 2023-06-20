Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol is “keen to join” and the club are "not so far to reach an agreement", according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

How good is Josko Gvardiol?

Gvardiol is a centre-back who currently plays his football for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga having moved there from Dinamo Zagreb back in 2021, and his impressive performances under Marco Rose have recently caught the eye of Pep Guardiola.

Football Insider have reported that the Sky Blues have already held initial talks with the 21-year-old and are confident of reaching an agreement, with the defender having a £98m buyout clause in his contract that is set to become active next year.

The Secret Scout has since claimed that after Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, the Croatia international is the next “key target” for the boss and stated that the two parties were expected to start discussing a fee, a process which sounds like it’s already begun.

Are Man City signing Gvardiol?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Gvardiol wants to complete the switch to Man City and suggested that the Premier League champions and RB Leipzig aren't miles away from finding a middle ground. He wrote:

“#ManchesterCity are speeding things up for Josko #Gvardiol. Understand that the gap between #MCFC and #RBLeipzig is reducing, not so far to reach an agreement. The CB is keen to join the club until 2028.”

Should Man City splash the cash on Gvardiol?

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously dubbed Gvardiol the “Haaland of defenders” for his physical dominance and enormous potential, so he’s clearly at the high standard required to slot into Guardiola‘s team at Man City.

The World Cup participant, who pockets just £18k-per-week currently, won 17 out of his 23 tackles last season whilst averaging 2.3 clearances and 1.4 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, so shows real composure in the heart of the defence despite his aggressive nature.

Leipzig’s left-footed gem, who has the versatility to operate at left-back alongside centre-back, also held a desire to make a difference in the final third having scored three goals across all competitions. He also ranked in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons by centre-backs, so always looks to push his team higher up the pitch from the back.

Finally, Gvardiol will already know what it takes to compete and be successful having secured five pieces of silverware at the age of just 21, and should he put pen to paper in the top-flight, that number would no doubt only continue to increase in years to come.