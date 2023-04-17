Manchester City are preparing a big-money offer to bring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Bellingham's future?

Bellingham’s contract at the Signal Iduna Park isn’t set to expire for another two years, but he’s becoming one of the hottest prospects in football, currently sitting as Edin Terzic’s overall top-performing player with an average match rating of 7.49, catching the eye of Pep Guardiola.

The Telegraph report that the Sky Blues, alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid, are expected to be the two main contenders to sign the 19-year-old after Liverpool recently dropped out of the race, and whilst his services will come at an extremely expensive rate, that doesn’t seem to have put off the hierarchy from digging deep into their pockets.

According to Football Insider, Man City are “ready and waiting” to table a big-money bid to sign Bellingham ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Bundesliga star has emerged as a “top target” at the Etihad with the board waiting to “pounce” and submit an offer when given the green light. They are “prepared” to propose a financial package “well over £100m” which they believe will beat any offer from his other potential suitors.

The Sky Blues are currently “waiting” to learn the England international’s decision on where his next destination will be, though he “hasn’t ruled out” staying put for one more year to develop his game even further. Dortmund have already held “negotiations” over a new deal which is “on the table” should he want to continue in Germany.

Should Man City splash the cash on Bellingham?

Bellingham will undoubtedly be one of the most expensive signings of the summer but having been dubbed a “beast” by BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, Man City should 100 per cent empty their pockets to secure his services during the upcoming window.

The Adidas-sponsored star has posted 17 goal contributions (ten goals and seven assists) in 38 appearances across all competitions this season and not only would he bring goals but also leadership qualities, having already captained his side on multiple occasions.

The Stourbridge-born talent additionally ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and has recorded 106 shot-creating actions this season, higher than any other of his teammates, via FBRef, so is constantly looking to get past his marker and make the magic happen.

Finally, Bellingham will already hold a strong existing connection to Erling Haaland from their time at Dortmund so this could potentially give City the advantage in the race to get a deal over the line this summer.