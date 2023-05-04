Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is keen to join Real Madrid who are ready to table an offer to sign him this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Alvarez's future?

The Sky Blues forward first put pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium in January 2022, and after completing the rest of that season out on loan at River Plate, as per Transfermarkt, returned to the club and is now in his full debut season in the Premier League, having made 43 appearances to date.

In March, the Argentine signed a one-year contract extension which keeps him working with Pep Guardiola until at least 2028, but his future has always felt uncertain considering that he's the manager's second-choice up top and has been kept out of the team by Erling Haaland.

The Calchin native has made just nine top-flight starts this season compared to the Norwegian's 30, with 17 of his appearances having been as a substitute when brought off the bench, so it's clear that he's down the pecking order, and one admirer in particular are reportedly looking to capitalise on that by prising him away during the upcoming window.

According to Spanish reports (via Sport Witness), Real Madrid have "identified" Alvarez as a potential "heir" for Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti is looking for a younger striker to succeed the veteran and believes that the 23-year-old would "fit in" to his squad.

The Los Blancos are ready to "go all out" to secure his services, and whilst Man City "don't plan to part ways" with him, it's stated that his suitor are "willing to do what is necessary" to tempt him. The La Liga giants are "prepared to make an attractive offer" to do this, and it's claimed that they are hopeful that his "desire to join" will aid them in completing a deal in the summer.

Should Man City keep or sell Alvarez?

Man City will understandably view Haaland as their first-choice striker, but Alvarez has been dubbed an “electric” talent by scout Jacek Kulig and he’s still a great alternative to have in the building, so Guardiola should definitely retain his services beyond the summer.

The Sky Blues forward, who pockets £100k-per-week, has posted 20 goal contributions (15 goals and five assists) in 43 appearances since joining and is currently averaging 1.4 shots per league game, highlighting how prolific he can be when given the chance to play.

Alvarez also brings wonderful versatility to the squad having operated in five various positions this season alone under the boss, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so for all of the potential that he has to offer, it would seem ridiculous to cash in just months after he committed to extending his stay even further.