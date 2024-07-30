One member of Pep Guardiola's squad is almost certain to leave this summer, with the Manchester City man's agents in talks with clubs over a potential departure, it has been revealed.

Guardiola's Man City squad set for big changes

There has been no shortage of speculation around Manchester City's squad ahead of the new Premier League season amid reports that several players are looking to engineer moves away. Star man Kevin de Bruyne was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, but Guardiola revealed that no offer has yet been tabled for the Belgian.

“No (I haven’t spoken to him directly), but the club informed me that they didn’t get any offers. So to leave, they have to get an offer,” the Manchester City boss revealed. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love, of course, that he stays.”

Meanwhile, Ederson has also been linked with a Saudi switch, and again no decision has yet been reached on his future.

"There isn't a definition yet," the Brazilian shot-stopper told the media. "I'm happy here, having a good moment with my teammates, I'm enjoying as well to get my fitness back on track. I'm very calm, whatever happens is in God's hands and He knows the right way to go. Whatever he gives me I'll be happy with."

The latest player to try and engineer a departure is Argentine Julian Alvarez, who revealed that talks over his future would take place when he returned from the Olympics.

"I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes," the Argentine forward explained. "But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide."

While Pep has claimed seperately that he would like all three to stay, there is one member of his squad that he will let leave ahead of the transfer deadline.

Midfielder's agents in touch over move

That, of course, is midfield outcast Kalvin Phillips, who spent the second half of the campaign on loan with West Ham and has now returned to the Etihad. Signed from Leeds United in 2022, Phillips never managed to nail down a spot in the Manchester City first team, and a failed loan spell at the London Stadium was a rare instance of a player's value dropping through increased gametime.

Phillips at West Ham Starts 3 Total minutes played 307 Wins while starting 0 Fouls committed 14 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

It was reported earlier this summer that he was free to leave Manchester this summer, but that a major fee alongside his £150,000 a week wages may be a stumbling block for clubs interested in the midfielder. That appears to be the case, with reports now claiming that the player's agents have reached out beyond England in search of his next club.

As per Sport Witness, the 28-year-old midfielder has been offered to Turkish giants Galatasaray by his agents as they look to plot an exit route out of the Etihad. It is added that the club are "evaluating" whether to sign him and are "considering" making an offer, with Guardiola happy to let him leave.

Still with four years left to run on his contract at the Etihad, City will certainly be hoping that the Turkish side make an offer to take Phillips off their hands.