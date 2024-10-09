Manchester City are among the teams showing an interest in a rising star who will become a free agent at the end of this season, according to a new report. The Blues have come into this October international break in fine form, as they are unbeaten in all competitions, sitting just a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Man City optimistic Guardiola will sign a new deal

It is a very important few months for the Blues, as they have their case against the 115 alleged breaches for failing to provide accurate financial information, while they also have to address the future of manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad, and his future very much remains up in the air. However, it was reported earlier this week that City have optimism that they can persuade Guardiola to sign a new contract.

The club’s board have made it clear that they want to keep the 53-year-old beyond this season, and they are now willing to use a different approach to help him sign a new deal. City want to offer him a unique rolling one-year contract, which will put all the power in his hands. And while the board put plans in motion to keep perhaps the greatest manager of all time, they are also eyeing a new midfield signing for 2025.

Man City keeping tabs on £11,000-p/w midfielder

According to TBR Football, Manchester City have joined the race for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. The 24-year-old, who is on a weekly wage of just 13,645 euros (£11k), has been with the French side since August 2020 after leaving Manchester United as a youngster, but with his contract expiring at the end of this season, it is expected he will leave for nothing come the summer.

Gomes has impressed in a Lille shirt this season, and that has earned him a place in the England squad. He’ll be looking to add to his two caps he collected in September during this international break. As well as City, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Inter Milan are also ready to join the race, with all the sides said to have made approaches to enquire about Gomes’ situation and to assess his feelings towards his next move.

The Blues re-signed İlkay Gundogan during the summer on a one-year deal, but they could already have their eye on his long-term replacement, as Gundogan and Gomes are very similar statistically, according to FBRef's comparison tool. The pair have played in six league games each this season, with Gomes starting five and Gundogan starting four.

Angel Gomes and Ilkay Gundogan's 2024/25 stats Stat Angel Gomes İlkay Gündoğan Games 6 6 Started 5 4 Minutes 382 376 Goals 1 0 xG 1.3 0.9 xG per 90 0.30 0.21 Progressive carries 10 13 Progressive passes 28 25

Their expected goals are very similar, with both men very techincal midfielders who time late runs into the box on a regular basis. Gomes has made 10 progressive carries, while Gundogan has made 13, but the youngster has been slightly superior in moving the ball forward with his passing. They are at different stages of their careers, but it's easy to see why City chiefs may see shades of their German superstar in Gomes.