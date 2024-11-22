Desperately hoping to end their four-game losing streak on the pitch, Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention towards victory in the transfer market and have set their sights on another big-money defender.

Man City transfer news

If anyone was doubting Pep Guardiola's job security after losing four consecutive games for the first time in his managerial career, then Manchester City have quickly put those concerns to bed by handing the Spaniard a new two-year contract.

Guardiola's decision to stay should be seen as a major victory, especially as the decision regarding City's 115 charges gets closer. No matter the outcome of that case, however, City will still have the world's best in charge.

Speaking after putting pen to paper on a new deal, Guardiola told Manchester City's official website, as relayed by BBC Sport: "I felt I could not leave now. Maybe the four defeats was why. I think we deserve, after four defeats in a row, to bounce back and try to turn the situation. I think we deserve to be here. I am not arrogant to say, but it's the truth.

"This is my ninth season here. We have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus."

With the Spaniard's stay confirmed, meanwhile, those at The Etihad have seemingly turned their attention towards reinforcements. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Manchester City are now keeping tabs on Castello Lukeba who has a hefty £80m release clause at RB Leipzig.

The Citizens aren't alone in their interest in the Frenchman likened to Josko Gvardiol, however, with Arsenal and Chelsea also eyeing moves to seal the signature of one of Europe's hottest prospects.

"Leader" Lukeba can follow Gvardiol path

Gvardiol became the most expensive defender in history when he swapped RB Leipzig for Manchester City in 2023 for a reported £77m, and now Lukeba can break that exact record by following the same path as the Croatian international. The Bundesliga star is a man on the rise and it's no shock that he's earned such impressive comparisons at just 21 years old.

League stats 24/25 P90 (via FBref) Castello Lukeba Josko Gvardiol Starts 7 10 Progressive Passes 2.94 10.2 Tackles Won 0.74 1.33 Ball Recoveries 3.24 3.52

The numbers show the levels that Gvardiol performs at, especially on the passing front, but they also highlight the point that Lukeba could reach by swapping Leipzig for City in the same fashion that Gvardiol once did himself.

Dubbed a "leader" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Lukeba looks on course to become the world's most expensive defender. The big question that remains is just who will be willing to splash out to secure his signature. Manchester City are never shy when it comes to spending, of course, which makes this battle all the more interesting.