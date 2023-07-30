Highlights

Manchester City 'can spend' significant money on Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this window if he is a player Pep Guardiola decides to firm up interest in, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which clubs are interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Back in June, FootballTransfers claimed that Manchester City were 'monitoring' Kvaratskhelia following his superb campaign in Serie A with Napoli as he helped his side to their first Scudetto since 1990.

Nevertheless, the outlet report that Napoli would ask for a fee of €150million (£128.5 million) to let the Georgia international depart the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, making it 'hugely unlikely' that he would move on from the Italian giants this window.

Last term, Kvaratskhelia was in fantastic form for Napoli, registering 17 goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ESPN, Newcastle United have also emerged as suitors for Kvaratskhelia and even made an offer worth £100 million to try and land his services this window.

The Magpies are believed to already be planning a second offer for the 22-year-old, though Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are mooted to be eyeing the Gli Azzurri sensation.

Calciomercato via Football Italia reveal that Kvaratskhelia has no intention to leave Napoli and is in discussions over a contract extension at the club that would see him tied down until the summer of 2028 with the option of an extra year.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Manchester City could afford to land Kvaratskhelia and has put forward the example of their failed £90 million bid for Rice as a signal that money is there to be spent.

Jacobs told FFC: "Obviously, it's a little bit different for Manchester City because they've had established income from European football, so might be able to put a package together. We know that they've got that type of money lying around because they obviously tabled that £90 million bid for Declan Rice. From a budgetary point of view, sometimes you learn what a club are prepared to spend and can spend under the rules based upon what they tried to spend and failed to spend and then you know that money is there. I just think it's a difficult deal to pull off because Napoli really don't want to lose the player."

What next for Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Guardiola will be keen to add a couple of shiny new players to his squad to accompany the acquisition of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

The Citizens are keen to add Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to the ranks as a potential replacement for the now-departed Riyad Mahrez; however, they are set to be rebuffed in their advances as Roy Hodgson wishes to keep the France youth international at Selhurst Park, as per Football Insider.

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is a long-term target for Manchester City, who have received a deadline of August 12th from the Bundesliga side as they look for a resolution to what could potentially be a record-shattering transfer worth £86 million, according to The Daily Mail.

Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard is being eyed by Manchester City as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker, who could move in the opposite direction to join the German champions, as per Fabrizio Romano writing in his column for The Guardian.