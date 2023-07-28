Highlights

Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker could be "tempted by the possibility" of leaving the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old has been at the club since 2017.

What is the latest news regarding Kyle Walker?

Walker is closing in on a move away from the Etihad this summer according to reports.

The Athletic are reporting that the England international has verbally agreed terms with German juggernauts Bayern Munich on a two-year deal. Whilst an agreement between the two sides has not been reached yet, the reported asking price from the current Champions League holders is in the region of £15m.

Current City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that he is determined to keep the fullback, citing his importance for the side and the qualities he brings to the team: "“Kyle is incredibly important for us. He has specific qualities that are so difficult to find out wide. I don’t know what’s going to happen, both clubs are in touch. We will fight for him like I’m sure Bayern will. I don’t know how it will finish.”

Walker has made 254 appearances for the Manchester club since his £50m move in the summer of 2017, registering six goals and 18 assists en route to winning 12 major honours with the club, including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.

There were also reports earlier in the window that Arsenal were interested in signing the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back, however, nothing ultimately materialised regarding that potential move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Romano revealed that the 78-time-capped England international is "tempted" by the opportunity to join Bayern, with the German side's manager Thomas Tuchel "really pushing" to secure the deal: "Manchester City are really trying their best to keep Kyle Walker, but it's not an easy situation. Also for the player, I can guarantee to you that Walker is tempted by the possibility of joining Bayern Munich. It's a big chance, it's a big contract, and Thomas Tuchel is really pushing to have him."

How can Manchester City replace Kyle Walker?

The Citizens have two real options to replace the 33-year-old should he make the switch to Bavaria.

One option is to delve into the transfer market. The Manchester club are reportedly in talks with Bayern over French international defender Benjamin Pavard however they face stiff competition from local rivals Manchester United as well as Italian giants Juventus. The player is in the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and the German side do not want to lose the 27-year-old on a free transfer next summer so have placed a €30m price tag on the defender. Pavard is set for a reduced role next season following the arrival of Kim Min Jae and the potential arrival of Walker, so may push for a move for more regular first-team football ahead of Euro 2024, and due to both clubs wanting a respective player, a swap deal could be negotiated between the sides which could make City the favourites.

Man City do also have a couple of potential in-house solutions as well. Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo could be reintroduced into the first-team setup following his six-month loan spell in Munich during the second half of last season following a fallout with boss Guardiola. The player has featured during the side's pre-season tour so far and has even registered an assist. Another in-house option could be giving young Rico Lewis increased minutes next season. The full-back made his mark at City last season, making 23 appearances in all competitions and playing his part in helping the club secure an illustrious treble. Referred to as the clubs "little Phillip Lahm" by Guardiola, the youngster may be ready for an increased role with greater responsibility next season should Walker depart this summer.