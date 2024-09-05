Manchester City are interested in signing a £34 million defender who is adored by Pep Guardiola, according to a new report.

The Blues were probably much quieter than people expected in the summer transfer window, as the champions brought in just two new players. However, the lack of transfer activity hasn’t stopped Man City from making a strong start to the Premier League season once again, and they have already locked up one signing for 2025.

Man City agree deal MLS star Christian McFarlane

Man City’s two new signings were Savinho, who joined the club from Troyes, and the sensational return of İlkay Gündoğan from FC Barcelona. Guardiola obviously felt that his side didn’t need any more arrivals, despite the fact the club lost Julian Alvarez to Atlético Madrid.

But despite only signing two players this summer, Manchester City already have their eye on potential business they can do for the new year. It has emerged that the Blues are closing in on the signing of MLS teenage prodigy Christian McFarlane.

The 17-year-old defender, who came through the academy at MLS side New York City, is said to be joining the Blue side of Manchester in 2025, after an agreement was reached. Given the fact that McFarlane is already a part of the City Football Group, it has made a deal more straight forward to complete, and that has allowed them to beat the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Atlético Madrid to the signing.

Meanwhile, as well as looking to sign McFarlane, Man City are also looking to tie Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri to new contracts, as they look to get two of their best players to commit their future to the club.

Man City keen on £34m starlet who Pep Guardiola adores

According to reports in Spain, relayed by The Hard Tackle, Manchester City are interested in signing Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande in 2025. The report states that Pep is a huge admirer of the defender, and they could look to beat the competition for his signature by making a move next summer.

The Blues already have a wealth of options in central defence, as they can call upon the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, and Josko Gvardiol. But Guardiola is a huge fan of Diomande, and that is said to be tipping the scales in City's favour.

The Ivory Coast international has been with the Portuguese side since January 2023, and he has so far played 60 times for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals along the way. Sporting would ideally like to keep hold of the defender, but this report states they would be looking for around €40 million, which is roughly £34 million.

Diomande's Sporting Lisbon stats Apps 60 Goals 4 Assists 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Guardiola’s desire to sign the player will tip the balance in Manchester City’s favour when it comes to signing Diomande, who was once described as being “immense” by U23 scout Antonio Mango.