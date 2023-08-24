Highlights Manchester City's flawless start to the season has positioned them as serious contenders for domestic and European success in 2023/24.

The club is actively seeking to strengthen their squad, with Rennes winger Jeremy Doku and Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes among their potential targets.

They have now also won the race for RB Salzburg youngster Leon Lalic, who will be loaned out to satellite club Lommel SK, further enhancing their global brand and developing talent pool.

Manchester City have added a new face to their portfolio of young talent in a move with historical context at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester City?

In typical fashion, Manchester City have started the campaign in flawless fashion, winning their first two league fixtures against Burnley and Newcastle United without conceding a goal and triumphing in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, as per Sky Sports.

Preferring a quality over quantity approach in the market has benefited Pep Guardiola so far and he has managed to secure the additions of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, respectively.

Veering into the latter stages of the window, Manchester City have started to liven up as they look to bolster their squad to challenge for both domestic and European glory once again in 2023/24.

Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is putting the 'finishing touches' to his £55 million move to the Etihad and is expected to be announced imminently following the collapse of advances to acquire Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise, as per The Daily Mail.

Next in line looks to be Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes and Manchester City have submitted an opening bid worth over €50 million (£42.7 million) to try and sign the Portugal international, according to The Guardian.

Telegraph Sport indicate that Manchester City actually proposed a fee of around £47 million for Nunes, which Wolves have since rejected; however, Guardiola is expected to return with another offer for the 24-year-old.

Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined with a hamstring problem and could be set to miss the next four months of action, prompting Manchester City to enter the market for an extra option in the engine room.

Personal terms have been agreed between Nunes and Manchester City and Bernardo Silva has signed a new contract at the Premier League champions until the summer of 2026.

Who have Manchester City signed?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that RB Salzburg youngster Leon Lalic has joined Manchester City's conglomerate, the City Football Group, and will be loaned out to satellite club Lommel SK for the rest of the season, stating on X:

"RB Salzburg talent Leon Lalić joins Man City/City Group, here we go. It’s first deal ever from RB Salzburg to City Group — historical for 2006-born midfielder. Lalić will initially join Lommel. David Fernandez’s team followed Lalić for more than 2 years."

16-year-old Lalic has predominantly featured as a winger during his time in RB Salzburg's youth system and caught the eye last campaign, registering three goals across 13 appearances in the OFB Jugendliga U18, as per Transfermarkt.

The City Football Group is comprised of clubs from all over the world with the aim of helping Manchester City to establish their brand worldwide and build an elite pool of developing talent and they either own or have extensive involvement in sides such as New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona, Montevideo City Torque, Troyes, Lommel, Sichuan Jiuniu, Palermo, Bahia and partner club Club Bolivar.

Lalic looks to be the latest in a long line of talented youngsters to link up with the organisation and will hope to break through into the Manchester City first-team in the coming years.