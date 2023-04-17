Manchester City have been dealt a setback after learning that Levi Colwill is set to stay at Chelsea next season, according to reports.

What's the latest on Colwill to Man City?

The Blues centre-back has worked his way up through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge but is yet to make a senior first-team appearance for them in the Premier League. In order to gain some valuable experience at the highest level, the 20-year-old joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan last summer, where in his 15 appearances to date he has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola.

The Evening Standard recently credited the Sky Blues with an interest in the defender, alongside top-flight rivals Liverpool, with his parent club potentially facing a mass exodus to help offset their own spending. However, his potential suitors have since been handed a blow in the race to secure his signature...

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea have “no plans” to get rid of Colwill during the upcoming window on either a loan or permanent basis. Man City are once again name-checked in the report as an admirer having been linked with a move, but it’s stated that Frank Lampard’s side view their youth graduate as a “key player for the future”. The Etihad outfit were indeed hoping that they could take advantage of the Blues’ Financial Fair Play sanctions but unfortunately for them, the England U21s international is “not on the transfer list” with his boyhood team “keen” to open discussions regarding a new long-term contract.

Should Man City still make a move for Colwill?

Man City will have suffered a blow after hearing that Colwill isn’t likely to be available in the summer, but Guardiola and the hierarchy should definitely still test the waters to see if Chelsea’s mind could be changed should the right offer be put on the table.

At Brighton, the 6 foot 2 colossus currently ranks in the 99th percentile for aerial wins and has a 100% tackle success rate this season, via FBRef, form which has seen him lauded a “top talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig.

The £15k-per-week starlet is also capable of contributing to his team’s efforts in the final third having racked up three goals and the same number of assists since the start of his career, as per Transfermarkt, so for someone who can positively affect the game at both ends of the pitch, Colwill would be an excellent investment for the future of City.