In the face of an ageing squad in the middle of a crisis, Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on signing a Premier League gem to help solve Pep Guardiola's problem.

Man City transfer news

For the first time in Guardiola's managerial career, he seems bereft of ideas and Manchester City look a side wounded, beatable, down and out in the Premier League title race. Desperately awaiting the January transfer window, the champions have already been linked with a number of names, including the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi, in particular, would be an intelligent arrival given how Guardiola will still be without Rodri for the remainder of the current campaign and how his side have struggled without the Spaniard.

What's more, the fact that Zubimendi is 25 years old and at the peak of his powers would go a long way towards solving City's problems in the middle of an ageing midfield. As things stand, Guardiola's options in the middle of the park include 30-year-old Bernardo Silva, 34-year-old Ilkay Gundogan and 33-year-old Kevin de Bruyne.

On that front, the backline isn't much better either, with 34-year-old Kyle Walker and 30-year-old John Stones to call on. So, it's no surprise to see the Blues linked with a fresh face in that department.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Manchester City are keen to sign Ayden Heaven when 2025 arrives. The young Arsenal defender has reportedly rejected offers from the Gunners and looks set to depart The Emirates amid interest from City, Manchester United and Liverpool in what could be a frustrating blow for those in North London.

"Impressive" Heaven can solve Man City problem

Just 18 years old, Heaven is the type of prospect that Manchester City should be chasing when 2025 arrives. What should hand the Citizens an added incentive too is the fact that they have the chance to deal Arsenal a frustrating blow and boost their own backline in the process. The Gunners seem keen to keep hold of their young starlet and that should come as no surprise, given the praise he's received.

Highlighting Heaven's talents, U23 scout Antonio Mango dubbed the defender "impressive" back in the summer, whilst also pointing out his ability to move into midfield as a versatile option.

In an ageing squad, Manchester City need a refresh more than ever, which could see the likes of Zubimendi arrive and perhaps even one for the future in Arsenal's Heaven when 2025 arrives. With plenty of competition for his signature, however, it remains to be seen whether they'll emerge as the frontrunners.