Manchester City are looking to flex their muscles in the transfer market against their rivals Manchester United as they plan talks to sign an exciting young duo, it has been reported.

Man City looking to make it five in a row

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to make it an unprecedented five consecutive Premier League titles this season, and have started in a strong fashion even if the performances are not perhaps of the same quality as in previous years.

Still unbeaten after seven games, the Cityzens are just a point behind current league leaders Liverpool and are level with last season's runners-up Arsenal, who have an identical record to Guardiola's side.

The top of the Premier League as it stands Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Liverpool 7 6 0 1 11 18 Manchester City 7 5 2 0 9 17 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 9 17

It could have been very different, with a late John Stones goal rescuing a point at home against the Gunners deep into injury time, while they flattered to deceive against Fulham, edging to a 3-2 win that could have been very different had Adama Traore been able to match his blistering pace with a suitable finish on any of his chances.

"It was intense, it was tight, chances for them, chances for us. We started well and created many chances and it was tougher when they went to five at the back. It was a risk to manage it but in the end we did", Guardiola explained after the game.

"It [Fulham] is a really, really good team. Marco is a top manager who has been working there for many, many years already. They have players they bought in the summer, including the ones from Arsenal [Smith-Rowe and Nelson] and they have a lot of quality."

One of the brighter sparks for the Cityzens so far this season has been academy graduate Rico Lewis, who has become a first-team regular at the Etihad after several years as a rotation option. Now, City want to keep that conveyor belt moving.

Man City plan transfer talks for teenage duo

That comes as The Mirror report that Man City are looking to open talks with Swansea teenage duo Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham, with cross-city rivals Manchester United also aiming to sign the pair.

It is claimed that both the Red Devils and Guardiola's side "have scheduled meetings with the teenage duo's representatives after registering an interest in their services."

A 17-year-old central defender, Popham is yet to sign professional terms with the Swans, and "is understood to have made a strong impression upon scouts" at both clubs, while Perry is a 16-year-old central midfielder who is also catching the eye, though he is unable to move until he turns 17 next month.

Both are already age-group internationals for Wales, and are predicted to have bright futures in the sport. With both Manchester sides tussling for their services, Swansea will be owed compensation from any transfers but will be hoping that they can convince the pair to stay with the promise of more regular first-team football.