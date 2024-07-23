Manchester City have made an approach to sign a "world-class" player as a potential replacement for a current Etihad hero, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Man City transfer news

It is going to be fascinating to see who Pep Guardiola manages to bring in during the summer transfer window as he looks to make his squad an even more daunting proposition for rival teams. Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move to the Etihad, being seen as someone who could provide quality for Erling Haaland from out wide.

Spain and RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo has reportedly been in advanced talks with City over a summer move, although the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are also in the mix to sign the 26-year-old.

Anthony Gordon has also emerged as an option for Guardiola's side despite only joining Newcastle United last summer. The winger enjoyed an eye-catching campaign that culminated in a tally of 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

In terms of players who could leave City in the near future, Jack Grealish has been linked with a summer exit following an underwhelming period that ultimately saw him lose his place in England's Euro 2024 squad. That's part of the reason behind the Eze rumours, with the Crystal Palace star possibly seen as an upgrade on the 28-year-old.

Man City make approach for "world-class" ace

Taking to X, Jacobs claimed that Manchester City have made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, eyeing him as a possible replacement for Ederson should the Brazilian leave for the Saudi Pro League this summer:

Ideally, Ederson will go nowhere considering what an influential presence he is between the sticks, standing out as arguably one of the leading goalkeepers of his generation.

Should the Brazilian decide that he wants a fresh challenge, though, Donnarumma could stand out as a great option for City, having proven himself as a top-level player for many years, despite still only being 25 years of age. He has been described as "world-class" by commentator Matteo Bonetti, while PSG manager Luis Enrique has said:

"He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He works very well and has adapted to our ideology. He is very intelligent, he gives us a lot of confidence because it is so difficult to score against him."

The £205,000-a-week Donnarumma has already won 66 caps for Italy, despite still being a fairly young player, and there is no reason why he can't remain one of the leading 'keepers in world football for the next 10-15 years. Should Ederson move on, he stands out as a leading candidate.