Manchester City have made contact with the club of an exciting gem and could look to initiate a double deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Quality over quantity has been the mantra for Pep Guardiola over the last few months as he continues to establish Manchester City as English football's most dominant side at present, with summer signings Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol all going on to make an impact since moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Nevertheless, the hunt for additional quality will be a priority for the Premier League champions in January as they aim to retain their crown for the fourth successive campaign.

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Manchester City are on the verge of landing a bright young talent from Leeds United, as he states via social media platform X: "Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated academy midfielder Finley Gorman from Leeds United. Seven-figure fee believed to be a British record for a 15-year-old."

90min also claim that Manchester City are lining up Chelsea captain Reece James as a long-term replacement for veteran right-back Kyle Walker, with La Liga giants Real Madrid also believed to be monitoring the England international at close quarters.

Despite this, James is said to be fully invested in Mauricio Pochettino's project at Chelsea and plans to stick around at Stamford Bridge to help his boyhood club get back to among the elite in English football.

Manchester City's recruitment juggernaut will motor on regardless and recent reports indicate that the Blues' scouting team has once again turned its hand to potentially securing an exciting youngster after making contact with his current employers over his availability.

Manchester City's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent & result Venue Premier League Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Stamford Bridge Champions League Manchester City 3-0 Young Boys Etihad Stadium Premier League Manchester City 6-1 Bournemouth Etihad Stadium Premier League Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Old Trafford Champions League Young Boys 1-3 Manchester City Wankdorf Stadium

Manchester City keen on Sam Curtis

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are keen on St Patrick's Athletic defender Sam Curtis, who is one of the most exciting rising stars in Irish football.

The 17-year-old, who is reportedly close to a senior Republic of Ireland call-up, is also being courted by the likes of Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough. His teammate Mason Melia is also a target for Manchester City and a double swoop could be on the cards to take the Irish duo to the Etihad Stadium.

Curtis has enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2023, making 39 appearances in all competitions for his current employers and helping them to win the FAI Cup, registering three goals and three assists in the process (Curtis statistics - Transfermarkt).

Labelled "brilliant" by teammate Tom Grivosti, Curtis has an exciting career ahead of him and could be rewarded for his efforts so far by making a dream move to the champions of English football.