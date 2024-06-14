Manchester City have reportedly been in contact to sign a £50m star for Pep Guardiola ahead of Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich this summer.

Final season for Pep Guardiola at Man City?

After another Premier League triumph last season, making it a historic fourth title in a row, Guardiola could be preparing for his final season at the Etihad Stadium.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the 2024/25 campaign being the Spaniard’s final year in Manchester, and it looks as if despite this, he and the club are still planning for the long run when it comes to signings.

For example, City have recently been credited with an interest in attacking prodigy Dzenan Pejcinovic from Wolfsburg, with the teenager scoring every 55 minutes at academy level.

Some senior incomings could also be made for the Sky Blues, with FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa linked with a move to potentially replace Ederson and rival Stefan Ortega, who has signed a City contract extension.

There have also been rumours about Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. Recent claims said that City had started to move for the attacking midfielder, and it looks as if that has now materialised, with information being collected.

According to French outlet Sports Zone, Man City are one of three clubs who have been in contact over a potential move to sign Olmo. The Spaniard, who is set to feature at Euro 2024, is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and former City captain Kompany at Bayern Munich.

“Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are following the Dani Olmo file this summer. The player, who has a €60M (£50M) clause this summer, interests Luis Enrique. Initial information has been taken by the 3 clubs.”

Olmo has been with RB Leipzig since 2020 and has gone from strength to strength during that time, now being valued at a career-high €50m by Transfermarkt.

Dani Olmo's career stats Appearances Goals Assists RB Leipzig 148 29 34 Dinamo Zagreb 124 34 28 Spain 33 8 7

The attacking midfielder, who can also turn out as a winger if needed, also caught the eye of Guardiola back in 2019, with the City boss calling the Spaniard a “top player” and “incredible”.

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."

Kevin de Bruyne recently hinted at a move to the Saudi Pro League in the future, so who knows, City may view Olmo as a player who could replace the Belgian in the long run.