Manchester City have made contact to sign a £40 million+ star who is excited about a possible switch to the Etihad, according to a new report.

The Blues are back in Premier League action this Saturday, as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad, looking to end their four-game losing run. Ahead of City’s return to action, there have been some developments over the future of Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola agrees to a new Man City contract

It was revealed by The Athletic’s Sam Lee on Tuesday evening that Guardiola has agreed to a new contract to stay as City manager. The 53-year-old’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but he now looks set to remain at the Etihad for a little while longer.

The Spaniard has agreed a new one-year deal that has the option to be extended by another year, meaning he could stay at the club until 2027, and that would take him to over a decade at the club. Guardiola has won 18 trophies during his time as City manager, and an announcement is expected in the coming days about his new contract.

Guardiola will hope this news can put the focus back onto the team and the rest of the season, as they look to end this poor run of form that has seen them lose ground in the Premier League. As Guardiola’s future now looks to be resolved, Man City chiefs are turning their attention to what business they could conduct during January, as they have their eye on a new midfielder.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City have made contact with the agents of Atalanta’s Edersonin the last few days to get an understanding of his interest in a move to the Etihad. The 25-year-old has been with the Italian side since July 2022, and in his two-and-a-bit seasons at the club, he has become an important figure.

Ederson played 36 times last season in the league, scoring six goals in the process, as well as playing 12 games in the Europa League, as the Italian side claimed the European Trophy in Ireland. His importance in the side has continued into this campaign, as he’s started 16 of the 17 games he has played in all competitions.

This report states that City does hold a concrete interest in the Brazilian midfielder, and a move in January is being considered, as Guardiola wants to bring in a new midfielder given Rodri’s injury that was suffered earlier in the season.

Ederson's Atalanta stats Apps 107 Goals 9 Assists 3

The Blues have now made contact with the representatives of Ederson to get an understanding of his interest in a move to the Etihad. The midfielder is said to be “flattered” by the interest, and the idea of playing for Guardiola’s team “excites” him, but it could be a difficult deal to complete.

Atalanta are not willing to sell Ederson for anything less than €50 million, which is roughly £41 million, and their stance is said to be firm on this. Guardiola is a big fan of Ederson’s, but that valuation must be matched for a deal to be completed.