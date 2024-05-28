Manchester City have made a first move for one of their long-term targets this summer, according to reports.

Guardiola preparing for swansong season?

Following the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United, it was a somewhat muted trophy parade through the streets of Manchester for the Cityzens. Off the back of a treble winning season, they had *just* the Premier League to celebrate this time around, something that they have grown accustomed to in recent seasons with this year being their fourth consecutive title win.

But that could all be set to change soon, after it was reported that this season could be Pep Guardiola's last in charge of the Etihad outfit. His current contract is due to expire in 2025, and there is widespread speculation that he will opt to step down at that point, while it is around that time that the verdict for the 115 Premier League charges could be made in what threatens to be a massive summer for the club.

As per The Daily Mail, though City would like to keep Guardiola at the club, "multiple sources within the industry and City have openly discussed the prospect of an impending departure over recent months" as the club look to life without the Spaniard.

It means that the 2024/25 campaign could prove to be his last, and there remains plenty of speculation over how his squad could shape up for it with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson and Bernardo Silva all linked with moves away from the club, while Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez may leave in search of added game time.

As a result, there will likely be plenty of fresh faces this summer, and Guardiola may have been handed the opportunity to strengthen his ranks with a player he is a massive fan of.

Midfielder on the move?

That comes in the form of midfield maestro Dani Olmo, who has been a long-term target for both Manchester City and Barcelona, and who could finally leave RB Leipzig this summer after several transfer windows of speculation.

Despite still having three years to run on his £170,000 per week deal in Germany, Olmo has a £51m release clause in his contract this summer, and he has reportedly been speaking with current Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol, who swapped Leipzig for Manchester last summer.

While Barcelona are also tracking the midfielder, it is added that Olmo prefers a move to the Premier League, and to that end reports in Spain (via Sport Witness) add that Manchester City have "started to move" to sign the Spaniard, with the Cityzens holding the financial advantage over Barcelona and also able to satisfy Olmo's desire to play in England.

Dani Olmo's Bundesliga season Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 5 Progressive carries per 90 3.73 Key passes per 90 1.99 Shot creating actions per 90 3.79

Guardiola has been a long-term fan, admitting that he thought Olmo was a "top player" when his side faced the Spaniard during his time at Dinamo Zagreb.

"He's a top player—he has a bright future, of course", he explained. "His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."

Now, he may finally get the chance to work with him for a season at least.