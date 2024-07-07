As Pep Guardiola looks to complete the near-impossible task of improving a side who have just won a fourth consecutive Premier League title, Manchester City have reportedly registered their interest in one particular Liverpool target.

Man City transfer news

Man City's main concern so far this summer has been the future of star players, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson linked to the Saudi Pro League. After winning the treble in the 2022/23 campaign and following that up with a fourth Premier League title in a row, it could be argued that certain players believe their work in England is done, especially as City wait to find out the verdict on their 115 FFP charges.

That said, even as major consequences potentially await, the Citizens have been linked with several stars this summer, including the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala. The latter would be a particularly impressive addition if De Bruyne does choose to leave for Saudi Arabia in the coming months. The Bayern Munich star enjoyed an excellent Euro 2024 and may yet make his mark at the Etihad alongside another reported target.

According to Football Insider in a report since relayed by Chronicle Live, Manchester City have registered their interest in Anthony Gordon as they join the race to sign the Newcastle United winger this summer.

Valued at a reported £70m by the Magpies, City join Liverpool in the battle for the Englishman, who seemingly had his head turned by the Reds before they were unable to reach an agreement with those at St James' Park.

Of course, now that Newcastle have passed the PSR deadline unscathed, they're in a far healthier negotiating position. When the Premier League champions come calling, however, they usually get what they want - and things could be no different when it comes to Gordon.

"Brilliant" Gordon could thrive under Guardiola

Whether it's been Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane or, more recently, Jeremy Doku, wide players tend to leave their mark under Guardiola, and Gordon would be no different. He finally burst into life at Newcastle last season to earn such interest, which could leave him with quite the decision to make this summer. Whilst his reported £70m price tag isn't exactly cheap, money is rarely an obstacle for those at the Etihad.

Even before Gordon stepped up to become the player who scored 12 goals and assisted a further 11 in all competitions last season, Eddie Howe seemed to be well aware of the player that Newcastle had on their hands, praising his mentality.

The former Bournemouth boss said via Chronicle Live in April 2023: "He's in a much better place now. He used the international break to get his ankle right. He came back ahead of schedule so really pleased with that. He's got a brilliant mentality and I think he's a top player in the making."

A player who looks destined for the top, Gordon could be left with the biggest decision of his career so far this summer.