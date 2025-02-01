Having already signed Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush and Vitor Reis in the January transfer window, Manchester City have now reportedly made a formal approach in an attempt to welcome their fourth arrival.

Man City transfer news

Into the play-off round of the Champions League after battling their way to victory against Club Brugge, Manchester City's European lifeline will see them square off against holders Real Madrid in what is set to be another highly anticipated clash.

By the time that game arrives later this month, Pep Guardiola will hope to have seen his side turn a permanent corner back to their ruthless best with new signings in tow in the middle of what is set to be an incredibly difficult run of games.

A period which is make-or-break for their campaign, the Premier League champions may well welcome one more key man before the transfer window closes in an attempt to successfully navigate the top-four battle they find themselves in.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have made a formal approach to sign Nico Gonzalez from Porto ahead of the deadline. The Portuguese club reportedly hope to keep their midfielder, but his €60m (£50m) release clause may well leave them with no choice in the coming days.

What's more, if the Citizens do trigger that release clause or agree any deal outside of that, 40% of that fee will go the way of Barcelona, as per Porto's previous agreement in an added blow.

As for City, they could splash the cash once again in the current window and finally welcome a much-needed replacement for the injured Rodri.

"Superb" Gonzalez would complete Man City's successful window

In need of a rebuild, Manchester City have been in no mood to wait around until the summer to get things done and could yet end the January window with as many as four fresh faces welcomed. Like Marmoush, Gonzalez would be expected to make an instant impact compared to the younger Reis and Khusanov.

Dubbed "superb" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig last season, the 23-year-old is certainly Premier League-ready and could yet hand Guardiola the midfielder that he has been crying out for to provide cover in Rodri's lengthy absence.

Of course, it must be said that any deal would need to accelerate at quite the pace at this stage of the window, but Manchester City have rarely wasted any time throughout the last month.