Manchester City have now made funds available for Pep Guardiola to complete an audacious swoop to land a Real Madrid star ahead of Liverpool, a new report has claimed, as the Premier League champions look to improve their squad in upcoming transfer windows.

Man City ready to splash the cash

Normally quiet in January, Manchester City's woeful form in recent months has forced them to act in the winter transfer window, and they are on the cusp of completing several deals.

The Cityzens, who have won their last three games but had previously managed just one win in 12, are looking to spend big this month and are closing in on a deal to sign centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens after having a £33.5m bid accepted.

Related After Marmoush: Man City chase £70m ace who's "very similar to Bellingham" After Omar Marmoush, Manchester City are looking to further raid Eintracht Frankfurt for a highly-rated midfielder compared to Jude Bellingham.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Etihad outfit have "now planned medical, contract signing and formal steps" to sign the 20-year-old Uzbek international, with a deal set to be completed in the coming days for a fee reported to be "€40m fixed fee plus add-ons".

Meanwhile, the club have also agreed personal terms with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, who netted his 14th goal in just 16 Bundesliga appearances over the weekend, while Romano explains that talks over the weekend between the two clubs were "positive" and that a formal bid is imminent, with City looking to seal the deal this week.

Another player who Manchester City are keen to sign is Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis, who has already agreed personal terms over a switch to the Etihad, and the clubs are now in direct conversations over a fee.

Now, they are looking to address their biggest problem, and have their eyes on a Galactico.

Man City free up funds for Real Madrid star

Though three signings seem close for Manchester City, they are yet to address their issues in midfield, where Rodri has been sorely missed since suffering a season-ending knee injury against Arsenal.

As per Football Insider, they have identified Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni as the man to replace the Ballon d'Or winner, though they will face competition from Liverpool for his services.

To try and beat them to his signature, it is claimed that Man City "have made funds available for Guardiola" to try and sign the French international, who can also fill in at centre-back.

Still just 24 years old, Tchouameni has made over 100 appearances for Los Blancos, but is not a nailed on starter in midfield in part thanks to his versatility, which has seen him shifted into Carlo Ancelotti's backline thanks to injuries this season.

Aurelien Tchouameni this season Appearances 15 Starts in midfield 8 Goal/Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Average rating (FotMob) 7.2

As per the report, "the opportunity to become a nailed-on starter in midfield either at City or Liverpool is said to be an appealing option" for the former Monaco man, though given Real Madrid's ambitions this season it is added that a summer deal is more likely than a move this month.

However, "both Man City and Liverpool believe they could tempt him to make the move to England", where he could become a key figure in the years ahead for either side.

Having cost Real Madrid £85m when he arrived from Monaco, it could take at least a similar fee to allow him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the windows ahead given his age and experience, but it seems that Manchester City are willing to loosen the purse strings to land him.