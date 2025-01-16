Manchester City have now made a move to sign a “versatile” defender whose club want £42 million plus, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news

There are just over two weeks remaining in this transfer window, and it looks as though it could be a busy period for the Blues, as they potentially bring in three or more new players. City are close to announcing the signing of Vitor Reis, as Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that he had left Brazil and was flying to England to complete the transfer.

As well as Reis, Pep Guardiola’s side are closing in on two other purchases. They have agreed a deal with Lens to sign defender Abdukodir Khusanov worth in the region of £33.5 million. He has already undergone his medical and completed the necessary paperwork, with the transfer just waiting for his visa to come through.

Omar Marmoush is another player who appears close to joining City, as the Blues hope a deal worth £59 million plus add-ons will be enough to get a deal over the line, while Eintracht Frankfurt hold out for £67 million.

If City can wrap these deals up quickly, then they could turn their attentions to another centre-back in teenager Juma Bah, with reports stating the Premier League champions are in pole position to sign the player ahead of Inter Milan.

Man City make move to sign £42m+ "versatile" full-back

The Blues may not stop at Bah, as Tuttosport relayed by Sport Witness states that Man City have now made a move to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus in this transfer window.

It adds that there may have been some sort of contact between the two clubs, but City are yet to make an offer for the defender. Juventus want the 24-year-old to stay, but they would be open to permanent offers should they receive over €50 million, which is roughly £42 million.

Cambiaso has been with the Old Lady since July 2022, and during his time at the Italian giants, he has really impressed. Commentator Leonardo Bertozzi has labelled Cambiaso “versatile”, while Peter Young of Football Italia has praised his ability to play on either side of a back four.

Andrea Cambiaso's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 19 Starts 15 Minutes per game 71 Goals 2 Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.5 Tackles per game 1.6 Balls recovered per game 3.7 Clearances per game 0.5

This versatility makes him the type of player that Guardiola would love to have in his Man City team, as he likes to have full-backs who can shift into different areas of the pitch.

Furthermore, the fact that Walker looks set to leave the Etihad this month means the Blues will likely need a replacement, and Cambiaso would be a great upgrade, as he is much younger and has proven to be a good performer in Italy. It just remains to be seen if City will pay as much as Juventus want for the defender, and if not, they may decide to wait until the summer before making an official move.