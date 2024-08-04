Since their takeover in 2008, Manchester City have had some memorable centre-forwards play for the club. Whilst some have a better goalscoring record for the Cityzens, they all chipped in to help the club rise to the top of English football and win several major titles domestically and continentally.

The most famous of the bunch is Sergio Aguero. The legendary Argentine centre-forward played 390 times for the Mancunian side, scoring an impressive 260 times and registering 65 assists. His most notable accolades in Sky Blue include five Premier League titles and six League Cup triumphs.

The man who has really taken over the mantle from Aguero in the past few seasons is Erling Haaland. The Norweigan striker has had a superb impact on his time at the Etihad Stadium so far, scoring 90 times and registering 15 assists in just 98 games for the Cityzens. His goals were a huge reason why Pep Guardiola’s side managed to win the treble in 2022/23.

Some of City’s other notable strikers in recent years include Carlos Tevez and Edin Dzeko. With the 2024 summer transfer window open, they have been linked to an up-and-coming centre-forward who could become the next player to etch his name in this illustrious list.

Man City target Eredivisie striker

The player in question here is PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands youth striker Jason van Duiven. The 19-year-old has been very much touted as one for the future and could depart the club this summer with the Cityzens eyeing up a move for the highly-rated striker.

According to reports in the Netherlands - as relayed by TEAMtalk - Guardiola’s side 'have made an offer' to bring the young centre-forward to the Etihad Stadium this summer, and it is believed that the eight-time Premier League champions 'see his potential'.

At this stage, a price for Van Duiven has not been named. However, Williams explains that reports suggest City have 'offered a large amount' for the youngster. According to Football Transfers, he is currently valued at £2.1m, and with his contract not expiring until 2026, he could cost anywhere upwards of that value.

Why Van Duiven would be a good signing

Last season, the 19-year-old spent half of the season on loan at Dutch club Almere City. He played 13 games in the Eredivisie, although he did not manage to get himself on the scoresheet.

However, Van Duiven did perform well for PSV under 19s, playing on 14 occasions and getting himself on the scoresheet six times, as well as grabbing one assist. He also played three times in the UEFA Youth League, scoring twice and registering one assist.

Should the Cityzens bring Van Duiven to the club, he could prove to be a replacement for Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. The 24-year-old’s future is currently up in the air, and he could depart the club this summer and will decide after the Olympics, where he has been competing with Argentina.

Alvarez - who is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid - was very much a utility man for Guardiola last season. He had a superb record in the Premier League, scoring 11 times and getting nine assists in 36 games, as well as five goals and two assists in seven Champions League appearances.

However, he never really found his place in his team, and whilst he started 31 times, he played in six different positions. Being the understudy to Haaland means he is not always likely to start at centre-forward, his natural position.

Alvarez record by position 2023/24 Position Games Goals Assists Centre forward 22 9 3 Second striker 18 7 6 Attacking midfielder 10 2 3 Right winger 1 0 0 Right midfielder 1 0 1 Left midfielder 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

If City sell Alvarez, they could utilise Van Duiven as a player who gradually gets integrated into the first team. There would not be a demand for minutes as they have with Alvarez, given the Dutchman’s age and lack of first-team experience. However, he could prove to be an excellent squad option.

Football scout Antonio Mango called the 19-year-old “flawless”, which is certainly a positive for City as it proves he has a well-balanced profile which, with a bit of polishing, could become a deadly asset for City.

For a player so cheap, who can be slowly integrated into the first team, the signing of Van Duiven could be an excellent piece of business for City next season.