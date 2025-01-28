Despite already signing Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush this month, Manchester City are now reportedly pushing to sign the first of three more targets before the end of the January transfer window.

Man City transfer news

After a quiet summer, Manchester City are finally splashing the cash again having been handed quite the reality check in the face of an injury crisis this season. Sat outside of the top four, the Premier League champions simply had no choice but to turn towards reinforcements and have since welcomed Khusanov, Reis and Marmosuh as a result.

Those at The Etihad have already had the chance to see Khusanov and Marmoush in action too, with both enduring contrasting debuts. The latter looked exciting, quick and confident against Chelsea. Khusanov, meanwhile, had a debut to forget after his short backpass attempt allowed the Blues to take the lead within three minutes, before he then gave the ball away twice more and received a yellow card in a nightmare first seven minutes in a City shirt.

To his credit, the young defender moved on well and completed a fine second-half before he was hooked midway through. But it's a debut that the Citizens won't want to see a repeat of, especially if they sign another defender.

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester City have now made progress in their push to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus this month. In need of a right-back following Kyle Walker's departure to AC Milan, the Premier League champions have turned towards the Italian giants.

Whilst Juventus have remained stubborn in their demand for £68m to sell Cambiaso, City's reported progress suggests that the right-back could yet complete a move to The Etihad before the deadline. That's not to say he's their final target, however, with GiveMeSport also indicating that the Citizens have their sights set on Douglas Luiz and getting a deal to sign Juma Bah over the line this month.

"Athletic" Cambiaso can replace Walker

£68m is, of course, a hefty price for any club to spend in the January transfer window but there's no denying that Manchester City need to solve their right-back problem once and for all, which Cambiaso would certainly do given that he can play on both sides of the backline.

On top of Marmoush, Reis and Khusanov, the right-back's arrival would take City's spending over the £150m mark for the month in a throwback to the early days of Pep Guardiola's tenure when, like now, he was desperate for additions.

The Juventus man has found himself at the centre of praise since completing a move to the Italian giants, including from analyst Ben Mattinson who dubbed Cambiaso "athletic" and "defensively solid this time last year.

Still just 24 years old, Cambiaso is entering the peak of his powers at the perfect time when Manchester City could benefit the most this month.