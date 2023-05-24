Manchester City have Marco Verratti on their transfer radar this summer according to reports from Le Parisien via the Daily Mail.

Who are Man City signing this summer?

The Premier League outfit have sealed another title victory, with Pep Guardiola's side overtaking Arsenal to finish with a flourish. It means that the club have now bagged a total of seven top-flight trophies since the induction of the Premier League and will have their eyes set firmly on adding an FA Cup and Champions League to that haul before the season is done with.

Guardiola's time at the Etihad Stadium has so far seen five Premier League titles come to the club, but it's the Champions League that remains elusive. With a final against Inter beckoning in the near future, it presents the former Barcelona boss with a chance to finally right that wrong for City.

Heading into next season though, the side could be set to lose some of the most important players. Ilkay Gundogan, who has been with the club for seven years, looks like he could be set to depart the club with his contract coming to an end. Arsenal are the latest side to register an interest in his services and could look to lure him away this summer.

That would leave a gap in the centre of the field for City - one that could be filled by Marco Verratti, according to fresh reports. As per the Daily Mail, French outlet Le Parisien states that the PSG man is indeed on the club's radar and that they have already asked about the player's availability ahead of a potential move. However, the report does add that despite interest in his services, the Italian would like to stay in Paris if he can and could try to fight for his place there rather than seek pastures new during the transfer window.

Is Marco Verratti moving to Man City?

The midfielder has established himself as one of the most reliable options in his position in Ligue 1 and arguably in world football over the last few seasons.

Having not bagged any goals or assists this season for PSG in the league, that is not what Verratti's game is about. With 2.5 tackles per game and a pass success rate of just over 92%, the player dictates matches from the middle of the field, stopping opposition breaks and then distributing the ball with pinpoint vision and range to one of his teammates. His WhoScored rating of 6.97 over the course of the campaign attests to that, too, with only four PSG players ranking higher.

He's even come in for high praise from teammate Lionel Messi, who insisted that the Italian is a "phenomenon" - showcasing just how highly he is viewed.

Verratti - who is valued at €15m (£13m) by CIES Football Observatory - would be an excellent addition to the Man City squad if they did end up engineering a deal for him - but if he wants to stay in Paris, PSG should be happy that he wants to stay considering the level of his abilities.