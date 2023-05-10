TalkSPORT's Mark Goldbridge has taken to Twitter to speak out over Man City's controversial equaliser in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

What is the reaction to Man City vs Real Madrid?

The two sides clashed in the first leg of their semi-final fixture on Tuesday night, with both teams desperate to try and get the upper hand heading into the reverse game.

It was the Spanish side who took the lead, with the La Liga giants taking 36 minutes to break the deadlock. Left-back Eduardo Camavinga dorve forward and found Vinicius Jr, who fired the ball past Ederson to send Madrid in front by half-time.

City fought their way back into the tie impressively though and it was Kevin De Bruyne who finally bagged the equaliser in the 67th minute. The Belgian had efforts saved earlier on in the clash but after a pass from Ilkay Gundogan landed at his feet, he fired a rocket of a shot into the next to even the game.

Despite Madrid continuing to threaten though, with Karim Benzema having an effort saved towards the back end of the half, the fixture ended level.

There was controversy though surrounding City's goal, with the ball seemingly heading out of play in the build-up to De Bruyne's equaliser. Upon inspection, Bernardo Silva controlled the ball whilst it was out of touch but the referee didn't rule it that way and the English side went on to score - beIN Sports later confirmed that it did go out of play.

It led to Goldbridge heading to Twitter to have his say on the incident. He was quick to admit his disbelief, as he said: "Can't believe that's the biggest game of the season in Europe and they've allowed a goal where the ball clearly went out. Never known a season with such bad officiating."

Did Man City deserve a result against Real Madrid?

It was Pep Guardiola's side who dominated possession in the fixture with a 55% share and they knocked the ball around with aplomb too, managing both more passes and a better pass accuracy than their opponents here (565 passes, 91% accuracy).

However, having the lion's share of the ball didn't really pay off - it was Madrid who actually had better chances and made their time in possession count more. The Spanish side had a better xG rate (although it was tight at 0.70 to City's 0.55) and they also had more efforts on goal with more big chances created.

Pep Guardiola then will need to ensure that in the second leg of this Champions League fixture that his side do more with the ball in terms of generating opportunities, though given neither team conjured more than 1.00 xG one would have to say it was perfeclty fair for City to head home with the tie on a knife-edge.