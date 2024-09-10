Manchester City are back in Premier League action this weekend as they face Brentford, but ahead of that game it has emerged that a key player for Pep Guardiola is wanted by a Saudi Pro League team. It has been a strong start to the 2024/25 season for City and they will be looking to continue that without any uncertainty around their key players' futures on Saturday.

Man City transfer news

The Blues had a quiet but productive summer transfer window, as they added two players to the squad and allowed several unwanted individuals to leave. While concentration will be on the campaign ahead, it appears as though the club's higher ups already have targets in mind for 2025.

Man City’s hierarchy are said to be looking to sit down with Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri over new contracts at some point this season. De Bruyne is in the final year of his contract at the club, and interest from Saudi Arabia emerged over the summer but never materialised. Meanwhile, Rodri still has three years left to run on his current deal, but the club are worried about Real Madrid sniffing around.

While they hope to sit down over a new deal for de Bruyne, it has also been reported that they have their eyes on a potential successor for the Belgian. Bayern Munich and Germany international Jamal Musiala is open to joining City in 2025. The 21-year-old has reportedly delayed contract talks with the European giants, and with him having one year remaining on his contract from next summer, a move could be on the cards.

Munich are said to be wanting £100 million+ for the player, but he is said to be someone that Guardiola has been “dreaming” of signing for a while now.

Man City star braced for £40m-a-year Saudi offer

According to Football Insider, Saudi side Al Nassr are interested in signing Mateo Kovacic in the January transfer window. The Saudi Arabian team, who have Cristiano Ronaldo on their books, were interested in signing the Croatian in the summer but failed to land the midfielder.

Now, the report goes on to add that Ronaldo has asked the club to sign Kovacic, and they are said to be preparing a contract offer worth £800,000 a week, which is just over a frankly ridiculous £40 million a year.

However, Man City and Guardiola, who is said to be a “big fan” of the player, are expected to stand in the way of the move, as they are unwilling to sell Kovacic in January.

Mateo Kovacic's Man City stats Apps 50 Goals 4 Assists 1

Kovacic has been a key player for the Blues early in this season, as the Croatian has stepped up in the absence of Rodri. Kovacic has started all three of City's league games and scored in the opening day win against Chelsea. The midfielder is under contract at the Etihad until the summer of 2027, so City are in no rush to move the player on.