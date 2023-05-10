Manchester City are plotting to try and snap up Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Mateo Kovacic to Man City?

Pep Guardiola's side have surged to the top of the Premier League table once more and are also challenging in the Champions League still - they also have an FA Cup final against Manchester United to contend with in June.

It's the strength of City's squad that has allowed them to compete on all fronts but the side could be set to take a hit this summer, with some potential exits on the horizon. One such departure could be experienced midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who the club feel might leave when his contract comes to a close. Kalvin Phillips is another midfielder who could leave, with West Ham one of the latest to register an interest in the player - although reports have suggested he may opt to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

City have already looked towards Jude Bellingham as a potential reinforcement in the centre of the field for them but with no offer made and the Borussia Dortmund man also wanted by Real Madrid, it means the side may have to look elsewhere.

It appears that instead, Pep Guardiola could launch a move to bring in Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. Football Insider reports that Pep Guardiola is a "big fan" of the former Real Madrid player and is prepared to try and lure him away from Stamford Bridge during the upcoming transfer window. The Blues haven't got him to put pen-to-paper on a new deal yet and it means he could now depart the club in the summer.

Should Man City sign Mateo Kovacic?

The 29-year-old has struggled more than usual this season, managing only 16 showings in the Premier League and producing a rating of just 6.52 via WhoScored this campaign. However, this has come as part of a Chelsea side that has toiled at times in the top flight this year and away from the Blues, he has thrived.

For Croatia, he was a first-team regular and stood out for his country too, with a rating of 7.00. When given the chance to shine on a European stage too in the Champions League, his rating increases to 6.73.

The talent is still there from Kovacic then and that is also apparent when you consider how he has been praised by other footballers in the game. Declan Rice called him "incredible" speaking to BT Sport (via 101 Great Goals), and added that his dribbling ability is "unbelievable."

The midfielder then could find his best form again at a new team like Man City. He could be given the chance to not only feature more regularly but to bring his game up to the highest level because of the ability of the rest of his teammates - and when at his best, he has already proven he can be outstanding for a club.