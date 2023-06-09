Manchester City are edging closer to a deal for Mateo Kovacic, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that personal terms between the club and the player have been agreed.

Who are Manchester City signing this summer?

The midfielder has once more been a frequent first-team player for Chelsea this season but he isn't starting as many games for the Blues as he once was. When the player first arrived at Stamford Bridge, he was handed 32 league outings with 21 of those coming as starts. In the 2022/23 campaign however, Kovacic was afforded only 27 league games and 17 starts, as Chelsea finished in the bottom half of the Premier League.

It didn't stop the Croatian from producing the goods though, with the central player managing one goal and two assists along the way. He also ranked highly for his passing ability, with his rate of 70.24 passes per 90 putting him within the top eight percent of players in his position amongst the 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. He also registered 7.93 progressive passes per 90 - putting him in the top nine percent for that figure too.

Despite not featuring as much, Kovacic remains an intelligent player then that likes to sling the ball around the field and to use his ability in finding teammates to help his side get further up the field. It's led to interest in his services from Manchester City ahead of the transfer window and it appears that a deal is getting closer to completion.

That's because reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that personal terms have been agreed over a move - and that the player himself wants to leave the Blues to move the Etihad Stadium. Whilst a deal is therefore nearly done, the fee over a deal has not yet been agreed. Romano though has stated that the figure is likely to be something that is discussed and agreed once City have played in their Champions League final. With CIES Football Observatory valuing the midfielder at 30 million Euros (£25m), that fee might not be too high of an amount if that is anything to go off.

Speaking on the deal, Romano said: "Mateo Kovacić has now agreed personal terms with Manchester City after advanced talks already revealed last week. Kovacić wants the move, next step has to be between clubs as Chelsea and City will discuss fee after the UCL final. Chelsea, open to sell Kovacic."

Would Kovacic be a good signing for Man City?

The midfielder has already won Croatian League titles and a La Liga with Real Madrid but has yet to add a Premier League crown to his silverware cupboard. With the Blues sliding down the table, a move to Man City may allow him to be in with a chance of finally securing that prize.

If they do manage to add him, then Pep Guardiola's side would be getting themselves a player well capable of fitting into their midfield. Whilst the 29-year-old is an adept passer as previously stated, he is also good at driving the ball forward himself - as shown by his carries into the final third rate of 2.13 per 90 - and is well capable of popping up with a shot or goal. With a rate of 1 goal per shot on target - amongst the top three percent in his area - he is an accurate shooter when he does have a pop at goal and isn't afraid to drive forward. He ticks plenty of boxes for City then.