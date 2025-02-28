Manchester City still have plenty to play for this season before attention turns to how their squad will shape up for the start of next campaign with anticipation that mass change could be on the way.

Manchester City's changing landscape under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has been the most successful Premier League manager of his generation by a landslide, but his side won't be registering a record-shattering fifth successive title this campaign.

Liverpool sit 20 points above the Citizens and look likely to come away with the crown, which has shifted the focus at the Etihad Stadium towards securing Champions League qualification and their efforts to claim the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, the changing dynamics at City are likely to stir plenty of speculation over the next few months. Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly close to finalising terms with MLS outfit San Diego FC, planting a seed that could see several high earners leave in search of a new challenge in the off-season.

During a busy January, Guardiola was able to bring in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah as part of his quest to rejuvenate an ageing side with younger starts who have the capacity to develop into long-term assets.

Manchester City's January window transfer spend Incomings: £181.2 million Outgoings: £0

As a consequence, some of the old guard may begin to make way. Simply put, there is no room for sentiment if the Blues have designs on adding to their trophy haul over the coming years.

Providing some excitement, Manchester City could move to sign AC Milan's Theo Hernandez for a bargain fee of £29.5 million should the stars align. If he were to arrive, you get the impression he wouldn't be the only big name to sign on the dotted line.

However, outgoings will be needed to leverage the cost of new bodies, and the Blues could be about to see one of their key men link up with a former teammate who had success at the club.

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic could join Julian Alvarez in Spain

According to reports in Spain via FourFourTwo, Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic could be on the move to Atletico Madrid and sees a potential change of scenery as something that would appeal at this stage in his career.

The Croatia international isn't keen to leave Europe's top five leagues at this stage, and the demand of a £25 million fee to hasten his departure may prove to be a hurdle for Diego Simeone's men to overcome.