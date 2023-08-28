Highlights Manchester City have had a strong start to the season, only losing one match and securing their first silverware.

The club has already made three high-profile signings and is looking to bring in more before the transfer deadline.

Manchester City is interested in Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes to strengthen their squad.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is closing in on another summer signing and he will be confident of landing his man before the window closes, according to latest reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester City?

The Citizens have enjoyed a near impeccable start to the 2023/24 campaign and have only lost one of their only five fixtures in all competitions, which came in their FA Community Shield curtain raiser against Arsenal earlier this month, as per Sky Sports.

Other than that, Manchester City have defeated Burnley, Newcastle United and Sheffield United in the Premier League while also claiming the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla to secure a first piece of silverware this term.

On the transfer front, Manchester City have secured three high-profile recruits in the form of Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, as per Transfermarkt, with more looking set to arrive before the transfer deadline on Friday.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are keen on Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze; however, the Eagles are likely to demand a fee of around £70 million for the 25-year-old.

Crystal Palace are believed to hold confidence that they can keep Eze at Selhurst Park beyond the deadline and ward off any interest in his services.

As per The Sun, Manchester City youngster James McAtee is believed to want to return to Sheffield United on a loan basis and is hoping Citizens' boss Guardiola will grant his wish.

Manchester City blocked moves away for McAtee before they finalised a contract extension for Bernardo Silva; however, the Spaniard has since committed his future at the Etihad Stadium, leaving the former Sheffield United loanee free to make the switch to Bramall Lane despite his current employers having reservations over the move.

Who else could Manchester City sign?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update regarding Manchester City's pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes on X, stating:

"Understand Manchester City are increasingly confident to get Matheus Nunes deal done very soon after new bid revealed yesterday, in excess of €60m. Negotiations entering final stages after the agreement reached with Matheus on personal terms days ago."

Since joining the Old Gold last summer, Nunes has gone on to make 41 appearances across all competitions, registering one goal and a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

The Portugal international has showed his ability to drive forward from midfield in the early part of 2023/24, completing an average of 5.5 dribbles per match in the Premier League over Wolves' opening two fixtures in the English top-flight, as per WhoScored.

Compared to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions, £85k-a-week earner Nunes has excelled in regard to successful take-ons, carrying out around 1.90 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting himself in the 96th percentile for this metric, as shown on FBRef.

Manchester City need cover for Kevin De Bruyne as he continues to recuperate from a hamstring problem and Nunes could help to fill the void left by the Belgium international.