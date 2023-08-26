Manchester City are preparing to table an improved offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Nunes, and a fresh report has revealed the club’s chances of bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

How much did Wolves pay for Matheus Nunes?

Last summer, Wolves paid a total package of £42.4m to sign Nunes from Sporting CP, and he firmly established himself as a regular feature of the first team during his debut season having started 31 out of 38 games in the Premier League.

The Old Gold’s central midfielder still has another four years to run on his contract in the Midlands, but his impressive performances in the top flight have seemingly caught the eye of Pep Guardiola who has already made his first official move.

The Sky Blues recently saw a £47m proposal for the 24-year-old turned down, with Gary O’Neil confirming that it was rejected due to it not meeting their valuation, but that far from means that this particular deal has come to the end of the road.

Fabrizio Romano has since claimed that the two parties remain in direct contact and confirmed that the Portugal international desperately wants to join, and if the following update is to be believed, the hierarchy are getting ready to take a second bite of the cherry.

Are Man City signing Matheus Nunes?

According to Football Insider, Man City are set to "return with an offer" for Nunes worth in the region of £60m, and it's stated that Guardiola and co are "confident" that fee would be enough to successfully secure his services.

Wolves' talisman has emerged as a "top target" for the boss after his failed attempt to sign West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, and should the deal come to fruition, the price mentioned would be a new club-record sale for the side at Molineux.

How fast is Matheus Nunes?

In the Premier League last season, Nunes recorded a top speed of 36.32 km/h which was the highest of any central midfielder in the division, via Squawka, giving an idea of just how much pace he has, so there’s no doubt that he could be a fantastic addition for Guardiola at Man City.

The Rio De Janeiro native also won 43 out of his 67 tackles made over the course of the previous campaign which was the second-best success rate throughout his squad, as per FBRef, showing his desire to get stuck into challenges and win back possession for his team.

The Wanderers talisman, who has the versatility to operate in all five positions across the centre, is also capable of getting involved in the final third having ranked in the 96th percentile for most successful take-ons which has so far seen him register one goal and assist during his time in England.

Finally, Nunes, who Guardiola once dubbed as “one of the world’s best”, shares the same agent, Gestifute, as Ederson, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage when trying to wrap up a deal in the final week of the window.