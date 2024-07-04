Despite coming into the summer transfer window off the back of winning four consecutive Premier League titles, Manchester City could suffer a shock exit to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Man City transfer news

It's shaping up to be a year of uncertainty at The Etihad with Pep Guardiola's contract coming to an end next summer and the verdict of their 115 charges set to finally be revealed in late 2024, according to reports.

Losing Guardiola at such a time would undoubtedly be a major blow for the Cityzens, who could find themselves facing significant punishment if they lose their battle against their 115 charges and in search of a new manager to replace the irreplaceable.

The Spaniard may not be the only one heading for the exit door, however, with Kevin de Bruyne linked with a move to become the latest Premier League star to swap English football for Saudi Arabia. The Belgian, whilst not at the peak of his fitness throughout the last campaign, returned from injury at the perfect time to take City to glory. Yet, he alongside one other City star may not be able to resist the riches offered by Saudi Arabia.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have offered Ederson £500k-a-week to complete a move this summer in a package worth a total €60m (£51m) over two years for the player.

The 30-year-old suffered three injuries last season in what is a concerning sign for those at The Etihad ahead of next season. And if those injuries were to persist, then cashing in may yet be the right choice.

Ederson, meanwhile, could accept the chance to play alongside Ronaldo and earn an eye-watering amount in the process, avoiding any potential off-pitch chaos that Manchester City could be about to endure come 2025. As the summer transfer window progresses, the goalkeeper is certainly one to watch.

Replacing "crazy" Ederson is no easy task

Whether it's this summer or when his current contract expires in 2026, replacing Ederson will feel like mission impossible for Manchester City. Since arriving, the shot-stopper has become one of the best that the Premier League has ever seen when the ball is in his possession, with his passing range one that many associate with a midfielder rather than a goalkeeper.

Guardiola's praise, therefore, comes as no surprise. The Spaniard said via Manchester Evening News in 2022: "He is crazy. This guy is crazy, sometimes I think he doesn’t feel or something! He concedes a goal, he is calm, makes a save, he is calm, so stable and as a keeper he is fantastic. Outside, he is completely different.

"At that moment I thought it could be that close and after I see the image, one inch to the goal and doesn’t matter but it is what it is and so good he is so stable doesn’t feel the pressure. The most important thing in football you have to forget the previous action and he forget immediately, he is ready for the next one."