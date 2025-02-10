It was a busy January transfer window for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side made four signings to help them improve their standing in the Premier League. At the moment, the Citizens are fifth in the top flight with 41 points to their name. They also face a Champions League knockout clash with Real Madrid.

City made two defensive reinforcements in the winter transfer window, bringing in centre-back pair Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. They also made a deadline-day addition, signing midfielder Nico Gonzalez from FC Porto to add to the numbers in the middle of the park in Rodri's absence.

Perhaps the marquee addition in the January transfer window was Omar Marmoush.

Why Man City signed Marmoush

There are few players City could have signed to strengthen in attack who would have been in better form than Marmoush. He was having a simply sensational time of things in the German Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt before his £59m move to the Etihad Stadium.

Prior to his move to the Citizens, the Egypt international had scored 20 goals and grabbed 14 assists in just 26 games in all competitions. Despite the fact he left in mid-January, he is still second in the list for most Bundesliga goal involvements, with Harry Kane the only player ahead of him, as per FBref.

The 26-year-old has so far made two Premier League appearances for City, and it has been a real baptism of fire for the attacker so far. He first faced Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, before coming up against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It has certainly not been an easy start for Marmoush, but he has stepped up to the occasion admirably. H, football analyst and host of The Overlap: The Breakdown, was full of praise on his City debut. He explained the attacker was "class" on his first appearance for City, commending him for "ridiculous" runs in behind.

As good as Marmoush could end up being for City, they may have been able to save their money had they kept a former academy starlet in their squad.

The academy star Man City should have kept

The player in question here is former City academy player Brahim Diaz. Now at Real Madrid, the Morocco international played for the City youth sides and their first team for a number of years before joining the Spanish giants.

As well as making 61 appearances at academy level for the Citizens, Diaz played 15 times under Guardiola for the East Mancunians. He managed to score two goals, both of which came in the same game against Fulham in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win.

Diaz left City for Los Blanocs in 2019, signing a six-and-a-half-year deal. However, the Moroccan has struggled to lock down a place in their side. He spent a few years on loan at Italian giants Milan, before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu and breaking into the team.

It is the form he has displayed recently that might make City regret ever selling the versatile attacker. Since returning to Madrid over the past two seasons, he has played 73 games, scoring 15 times and registering 15 assists.

Diaz by position for Real Madrid (min 45 mins played) Position Games Goals Assists Right wing 35 6 6 Left wing 18 5 8 Attacking midfield 17 4 2 Second striker 15 2 2 Centre-forward 3 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

The 25-year-old has not only had a knack for finding the back of the net on plenty of occasions, but is also a player Carlo Ancelotti has been able to rely on to play anywhere across the frontline. That has been a real theme throughout his tenure at Real Madrid, and his versatility has been something managers can depend on.

Diaz is now worth upwards of £36m, according to Football Transfers. Looking back on it, this may be a sale Guardiola wishes never went through, given he could have utilised his ability to play right across the frontline.

Had Diaz stayed at the Etihad Stadium, it could have saved City an absolute fortune on Marmoush. As well as their new number seven has done so far, perhaps Diaz would have excelled in the same role.