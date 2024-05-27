Manchester City are reportedly willing to sell one high-profile player for a "big fee" in the summer transfer window, with Pep Guardiola not convinced about him.

Man City transfer news

City's 2023/24 season ended up being a positive one because of yet another Premier League title triumph, but given the incredible standards they set last time around, only one trophy still felt like a slight disappointment, especially following Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

It gives Guardiola reason to chase new signings this summer, with the Spaniard someone who chases perfection season in, season out, and plenty of players have been backed to move to the Etihad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Midfield could be an area to look at, particularly if Bernardo Silva brings an end to his time at City, and Inter Mila star Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move. The Italian is admired by both Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, which speaks volumes, with the latter describing him as a "top-class" footballer.

Pedro Neto has matured into one of the best-attacking players outside of the big Premier League clubs, and he is another rumoured target for City. Newcastle City are believed to be looking to swoop, however, so there could be a battle to snap him up.

Pep willing to sell Man City star

On the flip side, the reigning league champions could lose players, and a new report from Football Insider claims that Manchester City could sell Jack Grealish this summer, as they look to receive a "big fee" for him.

It is claimed that Guardiola "is not completely convinced by the winger and he is considered dispensable as the club look to bring in some extra funds to continue improving their squad this summer."

There is arguably plenty of sense in selling Grealish in the summer window, with the 28-year-old enduring an instantly forgettable season on a personal level. Injuries haven't helped him, but when he has been available, his performances haven't caught the eye in the slightest, with only three goals and one assist coming his way in 20 Premier League appearances.

The £300,000-a-week England international no longer feels like a key man, especially with Jeremy Doku coming in and looking more of a threat on the left wing, and considering Grealish turns 30 next year, this summer could be the best time to cash in on him.

In fairness to Grealish, he has spent much of his time playing a more disciplined role than at Aston Villa, where he was far more of a maverick, but it's hard to shake the idea that he has rarely looked like a £100m player during his time at City, never coming close to having the same impact as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Rodri and Bernardo, to name just a few.

For that reason, losing him may not feel like a big blow, so Guardiola and those high up at the club should be listening to offers for him in the coming months.