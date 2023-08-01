Highlights

Manchester City target Michael Olise could replace Riyad Mahrez on the right flank at the Etihad Stadium, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Which clubs are keen on Michael Olise?

According to 90min, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all expressed interest in Crystal Palace winger Olise this summer, who has a £35 million 'mechanism' in his contract at Selhurst Park.

Nevertheless, the report claims that Chelsea are 'confident' that they have won the race to acquire Olise ahead of other competitors and cite the positive relationship between the Blues and Olise's family due to his younger brother, Richard, being on the books in west London.

Football Insider have revealed that Pep Guardiola is targeting Olise as a potential replacement for veteran winger Mahrez, who has recently left the Etihad Stadium to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

Despite this, Crystal Palace are believed to be prepared to offer Olise over £100,000 per week to commit his future in south London and continue his development in his current surroundings. The France Under-21 international is 'content' at Roy Hodgson's men and values the level of first-team involvement he receives at Crystal Palace greatly in spite of interest from elite-level sides.

Last term, Olise made 40 appearances in all competitions for Crystal Palace, notching two goals and 11 assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano thinks that Olise could be a serious candidate to replace Mahrez at Manchester City and has declared his situation as 'one to watch' in the coming weeks.

Romano stated: "City are looking for that kind of player. They have a list of three wingers this summer because they have to replace Mahrez, who's going to join Al Ahli in the next few days.

“So yes the conversations are ongoing at the moment, still not something that is advanced, but I think Olise could be one to watch in August.”

What now for Manchester City?

Citizens boss Guardiola will be keen for his side to come alive in the transfer market between now and the end of the window to add some quality reinforcements to join Mateo Kovacic in the North West.

New signing Kovacic has indicated that he would be delighted to see his international teammate Josko Gvardiol arrive at the Etihad this summer as negotiations continue between Manchester City and RB Leipzig over a potential deal, as per The Daily Mail.

Kovacic said: "Josko has great potential. He can come here and learn and be the best version of himself. I’d obviously like it — I’m a good friend with him and he’s Croatian. It would be nice to have a Croatian by my side here. He is ready for this step.

Manchester City are also said to be 'following the case' of Lyon forward Bradley Barcola at close quarters amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Villeurbanne-born ace, as per RMC Sport.

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker at Manchester City should the veteran English defender head the other way to join the Bundesliga champions this summer.